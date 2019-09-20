QUEENSBURY 7, GLENS FALLS 0
(at Glens Falls)
Singles
No. 1 — Meghan Chase (Q) def. Julia Westfall, 6-3, 6-2.
No. 2 — Lexi Murray (Q) def. Ella Crossman, 6-0, 6-4.
No. 3 — Olivia Prybysz (Q) def. Marjie Layden, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 4 — Annabelle Traubridge (Q) def. Kaylee Frank, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 5 — Julia Demboski (Q) def. Faith Stone, 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1 — Natalie Dejon/Molly Gannon (Q) def. Maya Mattice/Lauren Weil, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2 — Lilly Buck/Evanna Cerrone (Q) def. Mckenna Austin/Americus Frederick, 6-0, 6-0.
