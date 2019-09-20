{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY 7, GLENS FALLS 0

(at Glens Falls)

Singles

No. 1 — Meghan Chase (Q) def. Julia Westfall, 6-3, 6-2.

No. 2 — Lexi Murray (Q) def. Ella Crossman, 6-0, 6-4.

No. 3 — Olivia Prybysz (Q) def. Marjie Layden, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 4 — Annabelle Traubridge (Q) def. Kaylee Frank, 6-1, 6-0.

No. 5 — Julia Demboski (Q) def. Faith Stone, 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles

No. 1 — Natalie Dejon/Molly Gannon (Q) def. Maya Mattice/Lauren Weil, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 2 — Lilly Buck/Evanna Cerrone (Q) def. Mckenna Austin/Americus Frederick, 6-0, 6-0.

