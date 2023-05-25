Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

PLATTSBURGH — Glens Falls’ boys tennis season came to an end with a 3-2 loss to Plattsburgh High School in a state regional competition on Thursday.

Glens Falls had earned the right to play in the state competition by winning the Class B title in Section II and defeating Mekeel Christian in the state qualifier. Team tennis competition at the state level has only been in existence for two years.

Thursday’s match was played in a five-match format with three singles and two doubles, which is different from the Section II format of seven matches. The match was tied 2-2 going into the final match, which Plattsburgh won in a third set.