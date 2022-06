Connor Moulton of Hadley-Luzerne and Stephen Potvin of Hudson Falls went the farthest of local entrants in the Section II individual boys tennis singles tournament.

Moulton won three matches before losing to No. 1 seed Masami Surisawa of Albany in the quarterfinals. Potvin, a seventh-grader, won his first two matches 8-0 and 10-4 before losing to third-seeded Ashrith Rao of Bethlehem in the third round.