LATHAM — For the second year in a row, Glens Falls pulled off an unlikely championship as it captured the Class B title in the Section II Boys Tennis Tournament.

On Tuesday, Glens Falls' Tim Motsiff pulled out a marathon victory at No. 4 singles to give his team a 4-3 victory over La Salle Institute in the championship match at Shaker High School.

"It's wicked cool to go back-to-back with as young a team as we have," longtime Glens Falls coach Steve Zurlo said. "Vincent Westfall and Peyton McClenning are our only seniors, and Peyton never played tennis before. We have an eighth-grader and two freshmen in the lineup. There's not a lot of experience, but there's a lot of guts out there."

Motsiff — whom Zurlo recruited off the pickleball court in gym class last year — outlasted La Salle's Jaeger Granich 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 to provide Glens Falls with the margin of victory in a 3-3 match.

"Timmy was down 5-4 in the third set — if he loses four points, it's over," Zurlo said. "Tim goes up 6-5, he's on serve, it's 30-all. He wins the next point, so now it's match point. (Granich) staves off match point six times — it goes from match point to deuce six times in a row.

"Finallly, on the seventh match point, Timmy hit a really good shot that the kid wasn't able to return, and he wins the match, and we win the title," Zurlo added.

Glens Falls (11-4) also got a win from eighth-grader Ronan Westfall at No. 3 singles, as well as the doubles teams of McClenning and Nate Di Fiore, and Brayden Dock and Owen Campagnino.

Glens Falls' Julien Oswald and Vincent Westfall lost in three sets at No. 1 and 2 singles, respectively, and freshman John Tallon lost at No. 5 singles.

Glens Falls advances to play Class C-D champion Mekeel Christian in the Division II state qualifier on Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Schenectady's Central Park.

Last year, Glens Falls upset top-seeded Ichabod Crane 4-3 for the Indians' first Section II boys tennis title since 1993. Zurlo, who has 490 career wins, has won seven Section II titles in his long career.

For Zurlo, the best part of Tuesday was seeing several other members of the Glens Falls boys tennis team make the trip to Latham to watch their teammates play the sectional final.

"For me to see that, it's very heartwarming," he said. "That was the coolest thing — they're not even tennis kids, a lot of them just picked up a racket this year, but they drove down to cheer on their teammates. That's a huge part of what Glens Falls is all about."

Class B Championship Glens Falls 4, La Salle 3 Singles No. 1 — Austin Olson (L) def. Julien Oswald, 6-0, 5-7, 6-3 No. 2 — Geoffrey Olson (L) def. Vincent Westfall, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 No. 3 — Ronan Westfall (GF) def. Dan Lovely, 6-4, 6-1 No. 4 — Tim Motsiff (GF) def. Jaeger Granich, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 No. 5 — Kevin Fritz (L) def. John Tallon, 6-1, 6-3 Doubles No. 1 — Nate Di Fiore/Peyton McClenning (GF) def. Furier/Wang, 6-3, 6-2 No. 2 — Brayden Dock/Owen Campagnino (GF) def. Belieau/Hourigan, 6-1, 6-1