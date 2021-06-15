 Skip to main content
Hadley-Luzerne takes Class C-D tennis crown
Hadley-Luzerne takes Class C-D tennis crown

The Class C-D champion Hadley-Luzerne Eagles.

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Hadley-Luzerne beat Maple Hill 4-3 on Tuesday to win the Class C-D championship of the Section II Boys Tennis Tournament, the school's first tennis title.

Connor Moulton and Isaiah Smead won singles matches for the Eagles, who finished the season 11-1. Hadley-Luzerne won both doubles matches, getting wins from the team of Sean Frasier and Caeden Wilson as well as the duo of Hayden Kader and Hayden Winslow.

Hadley-Luzerne had reached the finals with a 6-1 semifinal win over North Warren.

