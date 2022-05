QUEENSBURY — Hadley-Luzerne edged Lake George 4-3 on Thursday as the Eagles claimed their second straight Adirondack League boys tennis championship.

Connor Moulton, Caeden Wilson and Carolina Lott-Diamond won singles matches for Hadley-Luzerne. The doubles team of Matthew Harder and Jack Watterhouse also won.

It's the Eagles' fourth title in the past five seasons.

H-L 4, Lake George 3 (at Queensbury) Singles No. 1 — Connor Moulton (H-L) def. Danny Nichols, 6-0, 6-0. No. 2 — Caeden Wilson (H-L) def. Sam Knauf, 6-3, 6-2. No. 3 — Everett Mclarty (LG) def. Sean Frasier, 0-6, 7-5, 6-4. No. 4 — Aubrie Murphy (LG) def. Katrin Schreiner, 1-6, 6-2, 6-2. No. 5 — Carolina Lott-Diamond (H-L) def. Poe Tutu, 6-1, 7-6(7-5). Doubles No. 1 — Antonio Calderoni/Taylor Mclarty (LG) def. Hayden Kader/Elaina Starzec, 7-6(9-7), 6-4. No. 2 — Matthew Harder/Jack Waterhouse (H-L) def. Tara O'brien/Hannah Wilson, 6-0, 6-2. Records: Hadley-Luzerne: 7-1, 9-1; Lake George: 6-2, 7-3.

