Glens Falls, QHS fall in tennis playoffs

SCHENECTADY — Sectional champions Glens Falls and Queensbury lost in playoffs Tuesday as part of the Section II boys tennis team championship. The playoff winners move on to the state tournament.

Glens Falls, the Class B champion, suffered a 4-3 loss to Maple Hill in the small-school playoff. Julien Oswald, Heath Borgos and Vincent Westfall won singles matches for the Indians, but Maple Hill won both doubles matches.

Queensbury (15-3), the Class A champion, lost 9-0 to unbeaten Bethlehem of Class AA in the large-school championship.

Small School Championship MAPLE HILL 4, GLENS FALLS 3 (at Schnectady) Singles No. 1 — Flach (MH) def. N Westfall, 6-2, 6-0. No. 2 — Julien Oswald (GF) def. Defavero, 6-1, 6-0. No. 3 — Heath Borgos (GF) def. Hoffman, 6-3, 6-2. No. 4 — Vincent Westfall (GF) def. Flach, 7-5, 6-0. No. 5 — Sober (MH) def. Difiore, 6-4, 6-3. Doubles No. 1 — Mcgarvey/ Cartwright (MH) def. Ronan Westfall/Tim Mostiff, 6-1, 7-6(8-6). No. 2 — Cogliandro/Landry (MH) def. Catarelli/Dimezza, 6-4, 6-0.

Large School Championship BETHLEHEM 9, QUEENSBURY 0 (at Central Park, Schenectady) Singles No. 1 — Ashrith Rao (B) def. Dylan Stehle, 6-2, 6-1. No. 2 — Will Bieuvuie (B) def. Liam Jones, 6-2, 6-1. No. 3 — Aadi Ojha (B) def. Noah Crandall, 6-0, 6-1. No. 4 — Hayden Brown (B) def. Ryan Greenstein, 6-0, 6-1. No. 5 — Aden Haas (B) def. Jack Murray, 6-0, 6-0. No. 6 — Ian Jin (B) def. Jake Johnston, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles No. 1 — Emi Torlasco/Tao Xie (B) def. Blake Powers/Lucas Chenier, 6-1 6-2. No. 2 — David Bievuie/Nyle Dennin (B) def. Gavin Hochsprung/Lucas Spire, 6-1. 6-1. No. 3 — Connor Darcy/Nate Koplik (B) def. Max Anderson/Andrea Capelli, 6-0. 6-0. Records: Bethlehem: 19-0; Queensbury: 15-3.

