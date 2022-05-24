Glens Falls, QHS fall in tennis playoffs

SCHENECTADY — Sectional champions Glens Falls and Queensbury lost in playoffs Tuesday as part of the Section II boys tennis team championship. The playoff winners move on to the state tournament.
Glens Falls, the Class B champion, suffered a 4-3 loss to Maple Hill in the small-school playoff. Julien Oswald, Heath Borgos and Vincent Westfall won singles matches for the Indians, but Maple Hill won both doubles matches.
Queensbury (15-3), the Class A champion, lost 9-0 to unbeaten Bethlehem of Class AA in the large-school championship.