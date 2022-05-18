Glens Falls pulls off upset for Class B boys tennis title

COLONIE — Steve Zurlo has been coaching boys tennis at Glens Falls for about 35 years, and he has seen just about everything.

But Wednesday might have topped them all.

Glens Falls, the third seed in Class B in the Section II Boys Tennis Tournament, pulled off a major upset with a 4-3 championship victory over top-seeded Ichabod Crane.

The Indians, who won their first Section II boys tennis title since 1993, feature four first-year players, including a seventh-grader and an eighth-grader.

“We just shocked the world in tennis in upstate New York,” Zurlo said. “Nobody thought we would beat La Salle (on Tuesday), and certainly nobody thought we would beat Ichabod Crane. And we beat them both 4-3 — and the weird thing is, the same kids that won (Tuesday) won today.

“When we were winning titles in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s, we had a lot of strength and depth,” he added. “The reason this one is so special to me is we’re so young — we’re a mishmash of kids, but they just started playing really well.”

Heath Borgos and Vincent Westfall won at No. 3 and 4 singles, respectively, for Glens Falls. Ronan Westfall and Tim Motsiff won at No. 1 doubles, while Peyton Catarelli and Tucker Sokol won at No. 2 doubles.

All four of the Indians’ doubles players are first-year tennis players. Ronan Westfall is a seventh-grader, and Zurlo said he recruited Motsiff and Sokol off the pickleball court in gym class.

“I told them, if you’re doing this well in pickleball, why aren’t you on the tennis team?” Zurlo said. “And Peyton Catarelli is a senior, he never played any sports until he started tennis, and all four of those guys have been improving over the last three or four weeks.”

Zurlo also said he coached the dads of all three Westfall boys on his team — brothers Nick and Vincent and cousin Ronan — during Glens Falls’ run of six sectional titles in seven years.

“I did think we had a shot, if we could win two of the singles matches and both doubles,” said Zurlo, who said he is “close to” 500 wins for his career, but hasn’t added it up yet. “This was just a cool, unique experience. The kids are thrilled, it’s good for tennis locally.”

Class B Championship

Singles

No. 1 — Ean Lantzy (IC) def. Nick Westfall, 6-1,6-0.

No. 2 — Brett Richards (IC) def. Julien Oswald, 6-2,6-4.

No. 3 — Heath Borgos (GF) def. Liam Cary, 6-2,6-3.

No. 4 — Vincent Westfall (GF) def. Simon Papas, 6-3,6-3.

No. 5 — Holden Reynolds (IC) def. Nate Di Fiore, 6-4,6-3.

Doubles

No. 1 — Ronan Westfall/Tim Mostiff (GF) def. Doria/Oleyer, 6-4,7-5.

No. 2 — Peyton Catarelli/Tucker Sokol (GF) def. Schiera/Rapport, 6-4,6-4.

