Glens Falls downs CBA in tennis
Glens Falls downs CBA in tennis

GLENS FALLS 5, CBA 2

(at Glens Falls)

Singles

No. 1 — S. Smith (CBA) def. H. Borgos, 6-3,62.

No. 2 — Nick Westfall (GF) def. G. Reynolds, 6-2,6-2.

No. 3 — Vincent Westfall (GF) def. I. Haung, 6-3,6-1.

No. 4 — A. Zaccari (CBA) def. Nathan Difiore, 6-4,6-4.

No. 5 — Trevor Dimezza (GF) by forfeit.

Doubles

No. 1 — Peyton Catarelli/Nate Greenwood (GF) def. G. Svater/J Perry, 6-1,6-0.

No. 2 — Durant Poole/Benny Heyman (GF) def. A. Amir/S. Matla, 6-3,6-3.

Records: Glens Falls: 13-3.

