The Foothills Council announced its 2023 Boys Tennis All-Star Team on Thursday, led by Skyler Allen, Owen Young and Will Lamy of league champion Queensbury.

The Spartans went 12-0 in the league, 17-2 overall and won the Class A sectional team title.

Glens Falls, which placed Vincent Westfall on the all-star team, finished third at 8-4, 12-5 and won the Class B sectional team championship.

Also named to the Foothills all-star team were Cooper Brennan of South Glens Falls, Hudson Falls' Stephen Potvin, and Shane McKone and Remy Maynard of league runner-up Scotia.

Selected as honorable mention were Queensbury's Ian Rathbun and Ryan Greenstein, Scotia's Sam Feinberg and South High's Ethan Vasak.