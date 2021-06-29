Foothills Council names boys tennis all-stars

Foothills Council champion Queensbury placed three players on the league's boys tennis all-star team, which was recently announced.
Skyler Allen, Kevin Milza and Will Lamy made the All-Foothills boys tennis team, along with South Glens Falls' Cooper Brennan, Scotia's Ryan and Shane McKone, and Amsterdam's Andrew Velasco.
Honorable mention selections for the all-star team were Queensbury's Anthony Lafasciano and Jon Osika, Caleb Koutrakos of Hudson Falls, South High's Avery Willis, and Gloversville's Emran Abbas.
