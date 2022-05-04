 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Finals set for Adirondack League tennis tournament

QUEENSBURY — Connor Moulton of Hadley-Luzerne and Cole Schilling of Argyle qualified for the singles final of the Adirondack League tournament.

The championship match will be held Monday at Queensbury High School at 4:15 p.m. The doubles final of Aiden Macleod and Troy Austin of Whitehall against Caeden Wilson and Sean Frasier of Hadley-Luzerne will also be held on Monday.

