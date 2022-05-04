Finals set for Adirondack League tennis tournament

Adirondack League Tournament
SINGLES
First Round
Putney (WA) def. Rice (G), 8-0
Second Round
Moulton (HL) def. Putney, 10-0; Knauf (LG) def. Durkee (A), 10-7; Schreiner (HL) def. Powers (J), 10-8; Castrio (A) def. Buttino (NW), 10-0; Schilling (A) def. Castillo (G), 10-0; Smolinski (C) def. Nichols (LG), 10-4; Moore (WA) def. Lott-Diamond (HL), 10-2; Sprague (C) def. Morin (J), 10-6.
Quarterfinals
Moulton def. Knauf, 10-2; Castrio def. Schreiner, 10-7; Schilling def. Smolinski, 10-2; Moore def. Sprague, 10-6.
Semifinals
Moulton def. Castrio, 10-1; Schilling def. Moore, 10-0.
DOUBLES
First Round
O'Brien/Wilson (LG) def. Arnhold/Koutrakas (G), 9-8(7-5); Harder/Waterhouse (HL) def. Siaulinski/McKernon (A), 8-1; Jones/Houghtby (WH) def. Sciavi/Frye (C), 8-1; Kader/Winslow (HL) def. Whitman/Lewis (NW), 8-2; McWhorter/Branion (A) def. Williams/Jennings (G), 8-5; Swartz/Conway (NW) def. Richichi/Gambino (LG), 8-1; Terrell/Krzypkowski (WA) def. Caldaroni/Butler (LG), 8-2; Randles/Depew (A) def. Palmer/Aricila (NW), 8-2.
Second Round
Macleod/Austin (WH) def. O'Brien/Wilson, 10-0; Harder/Waterhouse def. McLarty/McLarty (LG), 11-9; Murphy/Tutu (LG) def. Jones/Houghtby, 10-3; Burch/McWhorter (A) def. Kader/Winslow, 10-2; Morris/Morin (J) def. McWhorter/Branion, 10-4; Swartz/Conway def. Gosselin/Kramer (WH), 10-2; Wilson/Frasier (HL) def. Terrell/Krzypkowski, 10-5; Foote/Burgey (WH) def. Randles/Depew, 10-0.
Quarterfinals
Macleod/Austin def. Harder/Waterhouse, 10-1; Murphy/Tutu def. Burch/McWhorter, 10-3; Morris/Morin def. Swartz/Conway, 11-9; Wilson/Frasier def. Foote/Burgey, 10-8.
Semifinals
McLeod/Austin def. Murphy/Tutu, 10-1; Wilson/Frasier def. Morris/Morin, 10-5.