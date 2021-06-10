 Skip to main content
Eagles claim Adirondack League tennis title
HADLEY-LUZERNE 4, LAKE GEORGE 3

(at Queensbury)

Singles

No. 1 — Connor Moulton (H-L) def. Ian Gillman, 6-4, 6-3.

No. 2 — Brian Dee (LG) def. Dylan Smead, 6-3, 6-1.

No. 3 — Carson Bruening (LG) def. Connor Hayes, 6-2, 6-0.

No. 4 — Isaiah Smead (H-L) def. Christian Siletti, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.

No. 5 — Katrin Schreiner (H-L) def. Dylan Seale, 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.

Doubles

No. 1 — Sean Frasier/Caeden Wilson (H-L) def. Cassie Wagemann/Tyler Cornelius, 7-6(7-3), 6-4.

No. 2 — Zach Bruno/Everett Mclarty (LG) def. Hayden Kader/Hayden Winslow, 6-1, 6-1.

Records: Hadley-Luzerne: 7-1, 10-1; Lake George: 7-3.

Notes: H-L won the Adirondack League boys tennis championship, edging Lake George in the finals match.

