Cougars win close match vs. Lake George

NORTH WARREN 4, LAKE GEORGE 3
(at North Warren)
Singles
No. 1 — Ian Gillman (LG) def. Dante Buttino, 10-6.
No. 2 — Jack Jennings (NW) def. Carson Bruening, 11-10.
No. 3 — Tia Buttino (NW) def. Dylan Seale, 10-5.
No. 4 — Tyler Cornelius (LG) def. Jaden Maxwell, 10-8.
No. 5 — Bella Swartz (NW) def. Cassie Wagemann, 10-8.
Doubles
No. 1 — Peyton Robbins/Carson Peet (NW) def. Evert Mclarty/Antonio Chiaravalle, 10-4.
No. 2 — Elizabeth Radyn/Aunrie Murphy (LG) def. Gracie Staunches/Nick Palmer, 10-3.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!