Bulldogs beat Hudson Falls in Foothills tennis
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 6,
HUDSON FALLS 1

(at South Glens Falls)

Singles

No. 1 — Olivia Osakowicz (SGF) def. Nina Daley, 10-7.

No. 2 — Jillian Willis (SGF) def. Maggie Potvin, 10-0.

No. 3 — Malia Kirk (SGF) def. Annalise Baker, 10-3.

No. 4 — Jessica Freiberger (SGF) def. Emma Rose, 10-3.

No. 5 — Nadilee Bailey (HuF) def. Adeline Mcdonough, 10-6.

Doubles

No. 1 — Lauren Willis/Jessica Betts (SGF) def. Chloe Smith/Victoria Sullivan, 10-0.

No. 2 — Grace Alheim/Isabel Pauldine (SGF) def. Ella Johnson/Maggie Turner, 10-0.

Records: South Glens Falls: 2-0, 2-0; Hudson Falls: 0-1, 0-1.

