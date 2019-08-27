{{featured_button_text}}

BALLSTON SPA 5, QUEENSBURY 2

(at Ballston Spa)

Singles

No. 1 — Kaia Andersen (BS) def. Meghan Chase, 6-2. 4-6. 6-2.

No. 2 — Gabby Give (BS) def. Olivia Pryzbysz, 7-6. 5-7. 6-2.

No. 3 — Ryan Ashby (BS) def. Annabelle Troubridge, 6-0. 6-0.

No. 4 — Lucy Eamann (BS) def. Julia Demboski, 6-0. 6-1.

No. 5 — Lexi Murray (Q) def. Madison Galvin, 6-2. 6-3.

Exh. — Hannah Cook (BS) def. Katie MacEcheron, 5-7. 6-2. 6-4.

Doubles

No. 1 — Isabella Kaldy/Sophia Micare (BS) def. Natalie Dejohn/Evanna Cerrone, 6-1. 6-3.

No. 2 — Allison Burke/Madison Kapec (BS) def. Lilly Buck/Faye Vanier, 6-4. 6-2.

Exh. — Molly Gannon/Hannah Mulcahey (Q) def. Julia Grasso/Abbey Burke, 6-1. 6-2.

Records: Ballston Spa: 1-0, Queensbury: 0-1.

