Argyle's Cole Schilling named Adirondack League boys tennis player of year
Argyle's Cole Schilling named Adirondack League boys tennis player of year

Argyle's Cole Schilling was named the Adirondack League boys tennis Player of the Year, as the league announced its all-start teams. Schilling was the winner of the league's singles tournament last month.

Named to the Adirondack League first team were North Warren's Dante Buttino and Jack Jennings, Warrensburg's A.J. Moore, and Connor Moulton and Isaiah Smead of Section II Class C-D champion Hadley-Luzerne.

Named to the second team were Whitehall's Troy Austin and Tristan Foote, Lake George's Brian Dee and Ian Gillman, and Connor Hayes and Dylan Smead of Hadley-Luzerne.

Honorable mention selections were Lake George's Carson Bruening, Johnsburg's Gabe Freebern, Warrensburg's Joe Nissen and Hadley-Luzerne's Katrin Schreiner.

