 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Argyle's Cole Schilling named Adirondack League boys tennis Player of the Year

  • 0

Cole Schilling of Argyle has been named the Player of the Year in boys tennis for the Adirondack League.

Schilling won his second straight Adirondack League singles title this season.

Named to the Adirondack League all-star first team were Argyle's Dan Castrio, Warrensburg's A.J. Moore, and the Hadley-Luzerne trio of Sean Frasier, Connor Moulton and Caeden Wilson.

Named to the second team were Whitehall's Troy Austin and Aiden McLeod, Johnsburg-Minerva's Clay Morin and Gage Morris, and Lake George's Aubrie Murphy and Poe Tutu.

Adirondack League Boys Tennis All-Stars

Player of the Year — Cole Schilling, Argyle

First Team All-Stars

Player;School

Dan Castrio;Argyle

Sean Frasier;Hadley-Luzerne

AJ Moore;Warrensburg

Connor Moulton;Hadley-Luzerne

Caeden Wilson;Hadley-Luzerne

Second Team All-Stars

Troy Austin;Whitehall

Aiden McLeod;Whitehall

Clay Morin;Johnsburg-Minerva

Gage Morris;Johnsburg-Minerva

Aubrie Murphy;Lake George

Poe Tutu;Lake George

Honorable Mention

Zach Bruno;Lake George

Cash Burgey;Whitehall

Tia Buttino;North Warren

Tristan Foote;Whitehall

Christian Siletti;Lake George

Billy Smolinski;Corinth

MJ Sprague;Corinth

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How Will Injuries Affect The NBA Finals?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News