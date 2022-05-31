Argyle's Cole Schilling named Adirondack League boys tennis Player of the Year

Cole Schilling of Argyle has been named the Player of the Year in boys tennis for the Adirondack League.

Schilling won his second straight Adirondack League singles title this season.

Named to the Adirondack League all-star first team were Argyle's Dan Castrio, Warrensburg's A.J. Moore, and the Hadley-Luzerne trio of Sean Frasier, Connor Moulton and Caeden Wilson.

Named to the second team were Whitehall's Troy Austin and Aiden McLeod, Johnsburg-Minerva's Clay Morin and Gage Morris, and Lake George's Aubrie Murphy and Poe Tutu.

