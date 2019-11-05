{{featured_button_text}}

Queensbury senior T.J. Bearor said it all felt right when he visited Towson University, just north of Baltimore, Maryland. 

The state-level boys swimmer recently made his verbal commitment to the Division I school in the Colonial Athletic Association. Bearor, who will receive a partial athletic scholarship, is the third swimmer to commit to the Tigers, who finished fourth at the CAA Championships last winter. 

In addition to Queensbury, Bearor does his club swimming with the Clifton Park-Halmoon Piranhas. He began his club swimming with the Glens Falls Gators.

Bearor competed in three events this summer at the Geneva (Ohio) Futures. Last winter he earned one gold, three silvers and two bronzes at the Adirondack Short Course Yards Championships, followed by five best times at Buffalo Speedo Sectionals.

Last high school season, he qualified for the State Boys Swimming Championships in the 100 and 200 freestyle and as part of the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams. He also competed in two individual events and two relays at the state meet as a sophomore.

While he also considered Binghamton University, Bearor said he wanted a "bigger Division I experience," and felt good with the academics and athletics offered at Towson.

"Once they emailed me and said they wanted me to be a Tiger, I knew that was the place I wanted to be," Bearor said.

Bearor is unsure of a major, but is contemplating something in the education field, with a possible minor in health.

Bearor said he wants to focus on the 50, 100 and 200 freestyle, as well as the 100 butterfly this season because he said those are the events Towson is eyeing him for.

"I want to get very high in the states this year in the 50 and 100 free," said Bearor, who thanked all his past and present coaches for their tutelage, the Gators' Dennie Swan-Scott, the Piranhas' Chuck Dunham and Queensbury's Mike Anderson.

