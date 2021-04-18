Spartans win 4th straight Foothills girls swim title

Queensbury won 10 of 11 events to take first place in the Foothills Council girls swimming championships recently, the Spartans' fourth straight league title.
Queensbury finished with 577 points in the four-team meet, besting second-place Glens Falls by 181 points.
The Spartans had a trio of four-time winners in the meet. Each swimmer took part in two winning relays while claiming two individual titles — Allie Johnston in the 100-yard freestyle and the backstroke, Sarah Little in the 50 free and the breaststroke and Anna Bearor in the 200 IM and the butterfly.
Sadie Giumarra won the 200 free and swam on two winning relays. Emily Felton was on two winning relays, while Susan Boczar and Eliza Lockwood were each on one first-place relay.
Kailey Gayton of Glens Falls won the 500 free.