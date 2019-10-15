{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY 100, GLOVERSVILLE-MAYFIELD 67

Home Team: Queensbury

200 Medley Relay — 1. Queensbury (Felton, Boczar, Coutant, Giumarra) 2:11.25; 2. Queensbury 2:11.37; 3. Queensbury 2:18.24.

200 Freestyle — 1. Carys Bartlett (Q) 2:22.48; 2. Elliana Adeson (Q) 2:32.90; 3. Reilley Brodt (Q) 2:33.27.

200 Individual Medley — 1. Emily Koudelka (Q) 2:44.71; 2. Madeline Cox (Q) 2:50.80; 3. Sydney Yates (G-M) 2:54.80.

50 Freestyle — 1. Arabelle Barnaby-Wood (Q) 30.28; 2. Kaylie Sturgess-Mansell (G-M) 31.38; 3. Julia Metivier (Q) 31.85.

100 Butterfly — 1. Anna Bearor (Q) 1:04.03; 2. Mariana Benvenuto (G-M) 1:04.10; 3. Sarah Little (Q) 1:04.78.

100 Freestyle — 1. Madeline Cox (Q) 1:03.57; 2. Susan Boczar (Q) 1:10.43; 3. Sydney Yates (G-M) 1:10.58.

500 Freestyle — 1. Mariana Benvenuto (G-M) 6:09.94; 2. Alexa McCurry (Q) 6:53.42; 3. McKensey Biggie (G-M) 6:59.36.

200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Gloversville-Mayfield (Yates, Conyne, Sturgess-Mansell, Benvenuto) 2:03.99; 2. Queensbury 2:21.81; 3. Queensbury 2:22.90.

100 Backstroke — 1. Reilley Brodt (Q) 1:18.45; 2. Kaylie Sturgess-Mansell (G-M) 1:24.94; 3. Sarah Kenny (Q) 1:29.73.

100 Breaststroke — 1. Tori Brown (Q) 1:31.83; 2. Miracle Conyne (G-M) 1:32.96; 3. Madison Leaver (Q) 1:33.08.

400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Gloversville-Mayfield (Yates, Ebersole, Seltzer, Benvenuto) 4:45.48; 2. Gloversville-Mayfield 5:20.11

Records — Queensbury 5-1 , Gloversville-Mayfield 5-2

Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

In this Series

Tuesday's Prep Recap: QHS girls capture title, boys clinch a tie; Owens advances

article

Queensbury wins Foothills girls soccer title

article

Roundup: Spartans top Scotia; Unbeaten Johnstown gets past Bulldogs

article

Roundup: Queensbury earns at least share of Foothills Council crown

9 updates

Load comments