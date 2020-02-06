Shenendehowa cruises past Glens Falls

SHENENDEHOWA 96, GLENS FALLS 79
Home Team: Shenendehowa
200 Medley Relay: 1. Shenendehowa (Schohn, Fitzgerald, Homan, Silaika) 1:48.01, 2. Shenendehowa 1:48.73, 3. Glens Falls 1:52.11.
200 Freestyle: 1. Zack Lassetter (S) 1:53.09, 2. Brian Miller (S) 1:54.47, 3. Jesse Nyman (S) 1:57.75.
200 Individual Medley: 1. Alexander Fabris (S) 2:00.42, 2. Eric Scott (S) 2:08.67, 3. Chenxu Xiang (S) 2:11.71.
50 Freestyle: 1. Dylan Anselment (GF) 23.35, 2. Xavier Silaika (S) 24.27, 3. Joe Flood (GF) 24.60.
Diving: 1. Lance Meeson (S) 232.50, 2. Nathan Davey (S) 211.35, 3. Jake Miller (S) 194.90.
100 Butterfly: 1. Ethan Rogowski (S) 55.10, 2. Zack Lassetter (S) 55.43, 3. Andrew Fairchild (GF) 1:00.62.
100 Freestyle: 1. Jinwook Lee (S) 52.31, 2. Neil Hogan (GF) 54.82, 3. Logan Schohn (S) 55.46.
500 Freestyle: 1. Jesse Nyman (S) 5:14.14, 2. Julian Stedman (GF) 5:36.29, 3. Christopher Mace (S) 5:38.34.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Shenendehowa (Eisnor, Nyman, Lee, Lassetter) 1:36.72, 2. Glens Falls 1:39.30, 3. Glens Falls 1:45.26.
100 Backstroke: 1. Carson Rath (GF) 59.31, 2. Jack Barry (GF) 1:06.60, 3. Jack Putnam (GF) 1:07.78.
100 Breaststroke: 1. Greg Frandsen (GF) 1:11.25, 2. Cyrus Guillet (GF) 1:12.88.
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Glens Falls (Flood, Center, Barry, Rath) 3:47.06, 2. Glens Falls 3:57.22, 3. Glens Falls 4:20.09
Records: Shenendehowa 10-0-1 , Glens Falls 9-2