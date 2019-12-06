{{featured_button_text}}

SHENENDEHOWA 89, QUEENSBURY 69

Home Team: Queensbury

200 Medley Relay — 1. Shenendehowa (Homan, Fitzgerald, Miller, Silaika) 1:47.65; 2. Shenendehowa 1:57.29; 3. Queensbury 1:59.58.

200 Freestyle — 1. Ethan Rogowski (Shen) 1:52.41; 2. Eric Scott (Shen) 1:53.89; 3. Zack Lassetter (Shen) 1:55.37.

200 Individual Medley — 1. Alexander Fabris (Shen) 2:03.93; 2. Christopher Mace (Shen) 2:07.76; 3. Jinwook Lee (Shen) 2:17.46.

50 Freestyle — 1. Xavier Silaika (Shen) 25.06; 2. Chenxu Xiang (Shen) 25.89; 3. Jack Huffaker (Q) 25.99

100 Butterfly — 1. TJ Bearor (Q) 54.27; 2. Alexander Fabris (Shen) 56.77; 3. Aidan Ford (Q) 57.16.

100 Freestyle — 1. Ethan Rogowski (Shen) 51.92; 2. Ross Caimano (Q) 51.99; 3. Jinwook Lee (Shen) 55.32.

500 Freestyle — 1. Jaden Homan (Shen) 5:14.10; 2. Colin Fitzgerald (Shen) 5:28.11; 3. Logan Schohn (Shen) 5:29.51.

200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Shenendehowa (Lee, Rogowski, Lassetter, Fabris) 1:35.51; 2. Queensbury 1:42.34; 3. Shenendehowa 1:42.55.

100 Backstroke — 1. Aidan Ford (Q) 59.78; 2. Nick Brown (Q) 1:02.04; 3. Alex Martino (Q) 1:11.57.

100 Breaststroke — 1. Ross Caimano (Q) 1:08.05; 2. Noah Engel (Q) 1:17.45; 3. Noah Crandall (Q) 1:21.01.

400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Queensbury (Allen, Cann, Otruba, Cornell) 4:45.45.

Records — Queensbury 0—1 , Shenendehowa 2—0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments