Section II swimming all-stars named

Queensbury's TJ Bearor and Ross Caimano were named to the Section II, Division II Boys Swimming All-Star Team.
Also, Glens Falls' Kevin Crossman was named the Division II Coach of the Year for leading the Indians to the sectional title.
