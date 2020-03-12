Section II swimming all-stars named
Queensbury's TJ Bearor and Ross Caimano were named to the Section II, Division II Boys Swimming All-Star Team.

Also, Glens Falls' Kevin Crossman was named the Division II Coach of the Year for leading the Indians to the sectional title.

Section II Boys Swimming All-Stars

Division I

Name;School

Max Kaback;Bethlehem

Joey Chiarella;Bethlehem

John Janeski;Bethlehem

Jason Wu;Bethlehem

Alex Fabris;Shenendehowa

Zack Lassetter;Shenendehowa

Mark Lipkin;Niskayuna

Mark Gregory;Saratoga

Connor Compton (diver);Niskayuna

Coach of year: Chuck Dunham;Shenendehowa

Division II

Bryce Henkel;Albany Academy

Brayden Henkel;Albany Academy

Benedetto Fuscco;Mohon-Schalmont

Dane Dillenback;Gloversville

TJ Bearor;Queensbury

Ross Caimano;Queensbury

Keegan Stafford;Burnt Hills

Liam Marshall;Burnt Hills

Jared Larson (diver);Ravena

Coach of Year: Kevin Crossman;Glens Falls

