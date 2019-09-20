SARATOGA 95, GLENS FALLS 84
Home Team: Saratoga Springs
200 Medley Relay: 1. Glens Falls (Seleen, Wolfstich, Maier, Murray) 2:07.34; 2. Saratoga Springs 2:07.56; 3. Saratoga Springs 2:07.94.
200 Freestyle: 1. Rachel Love (Sar) 2:04.52; 2. Aileen Klaus (Sar) 2:07.15; 3. Kailey Gayton (GF) 2:13.24.
200 Individual Medley: 1. Jillian Ferrie (Sar) 2:29.08; 2. Elaine Chen (Sar) 2:29.28; 3. Elisabeth Erb (Sar) 2:36.06.
50 Freestyle: 1. Madeleine Wood (Sar) 25.94; 2. Elizabeth Baird (Sar) 26.51; 3. Madison Maier (GF) 27.46.
Diving: 1. Renee Maslak (Sar) 213.20; 2. Adelle Feeley (SARA) 203.65; 3. Abbigail Derlinga (Sar) 165.00.
100 Butterfly: 1. Madison Maier (GF) 1:10.03; 2. Rachel Nacheman (Sar) 1:10.37; 3. Ahva Heyman (GF) 1:12.12.
100 Freestyle: 1. Madeleine Wood (Sar) 56.24; 2. Elizabeth Baird (Sar) 57.83; 3. Ella Wolfstich (GF) 59.25.
500 Freestyle: 1. Rachel Love (SARA) 5:27.75; 2. Aileen Klaus (Sar) 5:39.50; 3. Kailey Gayton (GF) 6:03.72.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Saratoga Springs (Baird, Kelly, Wood, Love) 1:49.06; 2. Glens Falls 1:53.61; 3. Saratoga Springs 1:56.69.
100 Backstroke: 1. Ella Wolfstich (GF) 1:08.61; 2. Claire Seleen (GF) 1:13.83; 3. Julie Nickel (Sar) 1:14.14.
100 Breaststroke: 1. Lily Gallagher (GF) 1:24.22; 2. Brynn Mulligan (GF) 1:30.36; 3. Lily Duerr (GF) 1:32.85.
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Glens Falls (Gayton, Davidson, Heyman, Wolfstich) 4:12.21; 2. Glens Falls 4:37.59.
Records: Saratoga Springs 2-2, Glens Falls 1-1.
