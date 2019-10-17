Glens Falls 93, Emma Willard 74
Home Team: Glens Falls
200 Medley Relay - 1. Emma Willard (Werwaiss, Versaci, Drummond, Luo) 2:01.47, 2. Glens Falls 2:12.80, 3. Glens Falls 2:16.12.
200 Freestyle - 1. Willa Werwaiss (EW) 2:03.22, 2. Kailey Gayton (GF) 2:12.75, 3. Rowan Davidson (GF) 2:19.91.
200 Individual Medley - 1. Rosemarie Versaci (EW) 2:23.86, 2. Ahva Heyman (GF) 2:33.14, 3. Madison Maier (GF) 2:35.65.
50 Freestyle - 1. Ella Wolfstich (GF) 26.79, 2. Jenna Drummond (EW) 27.20, 3. Lily Murray (GF) 27.56.
100 Butterfly - 1. Madison Maier (GF) 1:07.91, 2. Harper Cartwright (EW) 1:08.07, 3. Ahva Heyman (GF) 1:13.26.
100 Freestyle - 1. Ella Wolfstich (GF) 58.98, 2. Jenna Drummond (EW) 59.13, 3. Lily Murray (GF) 1:02.97.
500 Freestyle - 1. Willa Werwaiss (EW) 5:30.64, 2. Kailey Gayton (GF) 6:01.98, 3. Rowan Davidson (GF) 6:23.23.
200 Freestyle Relay - 1. Emma Willard (Versaci, Cartwright, Drummond, Werwaiss) 1:47.93, 2. Glens Falls 1:49.97, 3. Glens Falls 1:56.87.
100 Backstroke - 1. Claire Seleen (GF) 1:11.77, 2. Kiki Dobert (GF) 1:14.09, 3. Grace Gohn (GF) 1:17.53.
100 Breaststroke - 1. Rosemarie Versaci (EW) 1:14.36, 2. Caroline Shaver (GF) 1:25.00, 3. Lily Gallagher (GF) 1:25.68.
400 Freestyle Relay - 1. Emma Willard (Morrell, Smith, McGuire, Li) 4:41.28, 2. Emma Willard 5:33.90.
Records - Glens Falls 4-5, Emma Willard 3-3-1.
