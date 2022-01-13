ROUNDUP: Spartans pull away from Fonda-Johnstown

QUEENSBURY 88,
FONDA-JOHNSTOWN 68
Home Team: Queensbury
200 Medley Relay: 1. Queensbury (VanGuilder, Crandall, Langford, Sullivan) 1:58.21, 2. Fonda-Johnstown 2:02.06.
200 Freestyle: 1. Vincent Rizzo (FJ) 2:08.87, 2. Peyton Bramer (FJ) 2:16.31, 3. Louis Allison (Q) 2:19.95.
200 Individual Medley: 1. Jocelyn Bush (FJ) 2:36.70, 2. Jake McCurry (Q) 2:37.14, 3. Jay Zhao (Q) 2:51.78.
50 Freestyle: 1. DJ Long (FJ) 25.68, 2. CJ VanGuilder (Q) 25.93, 3. Harrison Sullivan (Q) 26.06
100 Butterfly: 1. Ethan Langford (Q) 1:08.77, 2. Louis Allison (Q) 1:10.50, 3. Jocelyn Bush (FJ) 1:11.59.
100 Freestyle: 1. Vincent Rizzo (FJ) 54.69, 2. Noah Crandall (Q) 54.90, 3. Harrison Sullivan (Q) 1:00.36.
500 Freestyle: 1. CJ VanGuilder (Q) 6:14.16, 2. Peyton Bramer (FJ) 6:14.41, 3. Charlie Cann (Q) 6:44.70.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Queensbury (Allison, Dennett, Sullivan, Crandall) 1:48.13, 2. Fonda-Johnstown 1:50.73, 3. Queensbury 2:01.41.
100 Backstroke: 1. DJ Long (FJ) 1:09.00, 2. Ethan Langford (Q) 1:10.55, 3. Jake McCurry (Q) 1:13.82.
100 Breaststroke: 1. Noah Crandall (Q) 1:16.93, 2. Keegan Elston (FJ) 1:20.46, 3. Carlos Sanchez-Martinez (Q) 1:22.05.
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Fonda-Johnstown (Bush, Krempa, DeMagistris, Bramer) 4:22.91.
Records: Queensbury 2-4, Fonda-Johnstown 2-3
BALLSTON SPA 91,
HUDSON FALLS-SOUTH HIGH 87
Home Team: Hudson Falls-South Glens Falls
200 Medley Relay: 1. Hudson Falls-So Glens Falls (Fish, Shaw, Harrington, McPhee) 2:14.62, 2. Ballston Spa 2:33.77.
200 Freestyle: 1. Scott Brayton (HF-SGF) 2:20.48, 2. Aaron Hladik (BS) 2:25.77, 3. Luke Bednarek (BS) 2:36.14.
200 Individual Medley: 1. Gabriel Wettig (BS) 2:14.63, 2. Aidan Shaw (HF-SGF) 2:50.35, 3. Nick Harrington (HF-SGF) 2:52.10.
50 Freestyle: 1. Owen Kearney (BS) 26.51, 2. Liam McPhee (HF-SGF) 26.52, 3. Karl Lanfear (HF-SGF) 29.36.
Diving: 1. Gage Carson (HF-SGF) 150.25, 2. Shawn Thompson (HF-SGF) 116.25, 3. Joseph Vivian (BS) 111.85.
100 Butterfly: 1. Ryan Otten (BS) 58.65, 2. Nick Harrington (HF-SGF) 1:17.38, 3. Kyle Keyes (BS) 1:39.76.
100 Freestyle: 1. Owen Kearney (BS) 1:01.65, 2. Aaron Hladik (BS) 1:03.47, 3. Karl Lanfear (HF-SGF) 1:05.34.
500 Freestyle: 1. Gabriel Wettig (BS) 5:06.94, 2. Aidan Shaw (HF-SGF) 7:09.29, 3. Evan Zalucky (BS) 7:48.37.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Hudson Falls-South Glens Falls (Lanfear, Carson, Brayton, McPhee) 1:51.43, 2. Ballston Spa 1:51.45, 3. Ballston Spa 2:04.43.
100 Backstroke: 1. John Mather (BS) 1:19.79, 2. Scott Fish (HF-SGF) 1:26.09, 3. Graydon Molnar (BS) 1:28.25.
100 Breaststroke: 1. Ryan Otten (BS) 1:11.62, 2. Scott Brayton (HF-SGF) 1:28.39, 3. Gage Carson (HF-SGF) 1:29.33.
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Hudson Falls-South Glens Falls (Harrington, Shaw, McPhee, Brayton) 4:18.92, 2. Ballston Spa 4:25.15, 3. Ballston Spa 4:32.26
Records: Hudson Falls-South Glens Falls 0-6, Ballston Spa 4-3.