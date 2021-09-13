ROUNDUP: Shaker beats G.F. non-league meet

Shaker won the first eight events on the way to a non-league swim win over Glens Falls on Monday.
SHAKER 91, GLENS FALLS 65
Home Team: Glens Falls
200 Medley Relay — 1. Shaker (Fraley, Rowley, Raiti, DeBellis) 2:09.92; 2. Shaker 2:16.84; 3. Glens Falls 2:23.22.
200 Freestyle — 1. Briella Fiacco (Shak) 2:16.86; 2. Claire Seleen (GF) 2:25.31; 3. Raine Dischiavo (Shak) 2:26.84.
200 Individual Medley — 1. Kaiya Fraley (Shak) 2:32.01; 2. Mia Raiti (Shak) 2:39.06; 3. Kailey Gayton (GF) 2:39.51.
50 Freestyle — 1. Isabelle Rowley (Shak) 27.23; 2. Catriona Dobert (GF) 30.34; 3. Emily DeVoe (Shak) 30.39.
100 Butterfly — 1. Mia Raiti (Shak) 1:14.01; 2. Kailey Gayton (GF) 1:18.55; 3. Eloise Gall (Shak) 1:19.09.
100 Freestyle — 1. Lily DeBellis (Shak) 59.30; 2. Yirou Kao (Shak) 1:06.67; 3. Emily DeVoe (Shak) 1:08.58.
500 Freestyle — 1. Briella Fiacco (Shak) 6:12.01; 2. Claire Seleen (GF) 6:40.73; 3. Raine Dischiavo (Shak) 6:48.88.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Shaker (Rowley, Fiacco, Kao, DeBellis) 1:55.75; 2. Glens Falls 2:01.78; 3. Shaker 2:06.38.
100 Backstroke — 1. Addison Gorton (GF) 1:18.32; 2. Kiley Trombley (GF) 1:31.66.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Emma Canale (GF) 1:33.49; 2. Julia Casertino (GF) 1:47.68.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Glens Falls (Davidson, Seleen, Dobert, Canale) 4:39.42; 2. Glens Falls 5:47.79.
Records — Glens Falls 1-1 , Shaker 1-1.
NOTE: An earlier version of this story had an incorrect headline.
