Saratoga Springs 96, Queensbury 86
Home Team: Saratoga Springs
200 Medley Relay — 1. Saratoga Springs (Kelly, Chen, Nacheman, Nickel) 2:02.60, 2. Queensbury 2:05.18, 3. Saratoga Springs 2:09.01.
200 Freestyle — 1. Rachel Love (Sara) 2:01.66, 2. Elizabeth Baird (Sara) 2:03.04, 3. Aileen Klaus (Sara) 2:08.07.
200 Individual Medley — 1. Natalie Giumarra (Q) 2:23.62, 2. Elaine Chen (Sara) 2:26.29, 3. Genevieve Coutant (Q) 2:29.84.
50 Freestyle — 1. Madeleine Wood (Sara) 26.27, 2. Sarah Little (Q) 26.76, 3. Emma Kelly (Sara) 27.49.
Diving — 1. Adelle Feeley (Sara) 285.10, 2. Renee Maslak (Sara) 264.05, 3. Abbigail Derlinga (Sara) 210.85.
100 Butterfly — 1. Meghan Geczy (Q) 1:09.36, 2. Rachel Nacheman (Sara) 1:10.81, 3. Elisabeth Erb (Sara) 1:11.24.
100 Freestyle — 1. Madeleine Wood (Sara) 56.56, 2. Sarah Little (Q) 57.28, 3. Elizabeth Baird (Sara) 57.30.
500 Freestyle — 1. Rachel Love (Sara) 5:32.34, 2. Aileen Klaus (Sara) 5:43.56, 3. Eliza Lockwood (Q) 6:09.33.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Saratoga Springs (Love, Klaus, Wood, Baird) 1:48.67, 2. Queensbury 1:51.67, 3. Saratoga Springs 1:53.25.
100 Backstroke — 1. Anna Bearor (Q) 1:03.55, 2. Emma Kelly (Sara) 1:06.71, 3. Emily Felton (Q) 1:08.80.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Natalie Giumarra (Q) 1:14.08, 2. Genevieve Coutant (Q) 1:17.59, 3. Avery Ketcham (Sara) 1:23.59.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Queensbury (Bearor, Giumarra, Geczy, Little) 4:00.51, 2. Queensbury 4:29.75, 3. Queensbury 4:45.26.
Records — Saratoga Springs 7-3, Queensbury 5-2.
