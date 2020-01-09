Roundup: Queensbury tops HF-SGF
agate

Queensbury 87,

Hudson Falls-So Glens Falls 62

Home Team: Queensbury

200 Medley Relay — 1. Queensbury (Langford, Bearor, Huffaker, Bombard) 1:57.76, 2. Queensbury 2:00.30, 3. Queensbury 2:02.56.

200 Freestyle — 1. Aidan Ford (Q) 1:56.77, 2. Garrett Lamouree (Q) 2:15.26, 3. Jake Howard (Q) 2:21.73.

200 Individual Medley — 1. Alex Martino (Q) 2:34.35, 2. CJ VanGuilder (Q) 2:38.74, 3. Jake McCurry (Q) 2:43.85.

50 Freestyle — 1. Noah Engel (QBY) 26.47, 2. Matthew Dunbar (QBY) 27.11, 3. Joe Bardin (HF) 30.51.

100 Butterfly — 1. Michael Noble (Q) 1:17.26, 2. Nick Harrington (HF) 1:20.86, 3. Aidan Shaw (HF) 1:34.19.

100 Freestyle — 1. Nick Brown (Q) 53.91, 2. Ryan Hoffman (Q) 1:02.75, 3. Peyton Humphries (HF) 1:05.24.

500 Freestyle — 1. Ross Caimano (Q) 5:37.41, 2. Garrett Lamouree (Q) 6:13.98, 3. Avery Willis (HF) 6:57.91.

200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Queensbury (Crandall, Cann, Cornell, Lamouree) 1:54.01, 2. Hudson Falls-So Glens Falls 1:54.29, 3. Queensbury 1:59.00.

100 Backstroke — 1. Aidan Shaw (HF) 1:27.70, 2. Alex Ramos (HF) 1:34.95.

100 Breaststroke — 1. Joe Bardin (HF) 1:26.71, 2. Scott Brayton (HF) 1:35.55.

400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Hudson Falls-So Glens Falls (Willis, Koutrakos, Shaw, Brayton) 5:03.34.

Records - Queensbury 2-2, Hudson Falls-So Glens Falls 1-3.

