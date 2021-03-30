ROUNDUP: Queensbury swims past HF-SGF

Queensbury 122, Hudson Falls-SGF 45
Home Team: Queensbury
200 Medley Relay — 1. Queensbury (Barnaby-Wood, Bearor, Linehan, Cox) 2:17.28; 2. Queensbury 2:18.93; 3. Queensbury 2:23.27.
200 Freestyle — 1. Eliza Lockwood (Q) 2:23.44; 2. Rosa Ray (HF-SGF) 2:32.51; 3. Ryan Tuomela (Q) 2:41.97.
200 Individual Medley — 1. Emily Felton (Q) 2:39.02; 2. Carys Bartlett (Q) 2:51.38; 3. Susan Boczar (Q) 3:01.86.
50 Freestyle — 1. Rosa Ray (HF-SGF) 30.24; 2. Leah Loveday (HF-SGF) 30.76; 3. Elsie Breen (Q) 34.18.
100 Butterfly — 1. Anna Bearor (Q) 1:03.87; 2. Emily Felton (Q) 1:15.72; 3. Lauren Linehan (Q) 1:25.27.
100 Freestyle — 1. Reilley Brodt (Q) 1:08.96; 2. Leah Loveday (HF-SGF) 1:10.32; 3. Susan Boczar (Q) 1:12.23.
500 Freestyle — 1. Sadie Giumarra (Q) 6:12.34; 2. Sarah Little (Q) 6:19.64; 3. Kathryn Linehan (Q) 7:13.54.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Queensbury (Bearor, Bartlett, Lockwood, Boczar) 1:58.83; 2. Queensbury 2:05.71; 3. Queensbury 2:10.73.
100 Backstroke — 1. Faith Holcomb (HF-SGF) 1:18.59; 2. Reilley Brodt (Q) 1:20.86; 3. Annabelle Lindsay (HF-SGF) 1:22.75.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Ryan Tuomela (Q) 1:35.33; 2. Madison Leaver (Q) 1:35.87; 3. Madeline Cox (Q) 1:42.45.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Queensbury (Giumarra, Brodt, Felton, Linehan) 4:37.14; 2. Queensbury 4:58.46; 3. Hudson Falls-So Glens Falls 5:06.43.
Records — Queensbury 2-0, Hudson Falls-South Glens Falls 0-2
Mohonasen-Schalmont 126, Glens Falls 43
Home Team: Mohonasen-Schalmont
200 Medley Relay — 1. Mohonasen-Schalmont (Sellnow, Santabarbara, Jurgelon, Cox) 2:03.77, 2. Mohonasen-Schalmont 2:11.45, 3. Glens Falls 2:22.21.
200 Freestyle — 1. Mya June (M-S) 2:03.59, 2. Katherine Lieberth (GF) 2:37.53, 3. Cailin Harrington (GF) 2:37.97.
200 Individual Medley — 1. Amanda Jurgelon (M-S) 2:19.34, 2. Kailey Gayton (GF) 2:42.87, 3. Vittoria Carney (M-S) 2:46.40.
50 Freestyle — 1. Lia Cox (M-S) 27.24, 2. Abigail Dusseault (M-S) 28.59, 3. Grace MacTurk (M-S) 28.82.
100 Butterfly — 1. Mya June (M-S) 1:00.52, 2. Abigail Sellnow (M-S) 1:05.01, 3. Emma Sellnow (M-S) 1:09.65.
100 Freestyle — 1. Amanda Jurgelon (M-S) 56.28, 2. Marianna Santabarbara (M-S) 1:00.50, 3. Kacie Wolfstich (GF) 1:06.13.
500 Freestyle — 1. Abigail Dusseault (M-S) 5:55.40, 2. Grace MacTurk (M-S) 6:17.53, 3. Claire Seleen (GF) 6:37.60.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Mohonasen-Schalmont (Sellnow, Cox, June, Santabarbara) 1:47.67, 2. Glens Falls 2:00.36, 3. Mohonasen-Schalmont 2:19.61.
100 Backstroke — 1. Abigail Sellnow (M-S) 1:10.23, 2. Lia Cox (M-S) 1:13.66, 3. Lily Zinnershine (M-S) 1:15.61.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Emma Sellnow (M-S) 1:17.30, 2. Vittoria Carney (M-S) 1:20.78, 3. Marianna Santabarbara (M-S) 1:26.45.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Mohonasen-Schalmont (June, Dusseault, Sellnow, Jurgelon) 3:58.23, 2. Glens Falls 4:40.38, 3. Mohonasen-Schalmont 4:46.47.
Records: Mohonasen-Schalmont 3-0, Glens Falls 1-2.