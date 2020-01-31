Roundup: Queensbury swims past Gloversville-Mayfield

QUEENSBURY 103,
GLOVERSVILLE-MAYFIELD 79
Home Team: Gloversville, Thursday
200 Medley Relay: 1. Queensbury (Brown, Ford, Caimano, Lamouree) 1:49.70, 2. Gloversville-Mayfield 1:55.02, 3. Queensbury 1:58.69.
200 Freestyle: 1. TJ Bearor (Q) 1:45.18, 2. Dane Dillenback (GLO) 1:47.73, 3. Kamden Daniels (GM) 2:11.67.
200 Individual Medley: 1. Nick Brown (Q) 2:16.50, 2. Jacob Sweeney (GM) 2:19.03, 3. Kazuma Lomanto (GM) 2:25.22.
50 Freestyle: 1. Ben Smouse (GM) 24.13, 2. Aidan Ford (Q) 24.16, 3. Grant Lamouree (Q) 25.44.
Diving: 1. Burke (GM) 204.65, 2. Jeremiah Hughes (GM) 162.80, 3. Justin Kemmet (GM) 160.90.
100 Butterfly: 1. Nick Brown (Q) 59.16, 2. Kazuma Lomanto (GM) 1:02.43, 3. Jeff Ritz (Q) 1:08.44.
100 Freestyle: 1. Ross Caimano (Q) 51.32, 2. Ben Smouse (GM) 56.38, 3. Grant Lamouree (Q) 57.43.
500 Freestyle: 1. Alex Payne (GM) 5:58.71, 2. Kamden Daniels (GM) 6:04.52, 3. Garrett Lamouree (Q) 6:08.83.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Queensbury (Lamouree, Howard, Ford, Bearor) 1:39.99, 2. Gloversville-Mayfield 1:42.17, 3. Queensbury 1:47.13,
100 Backstroke: 1. TJ Bearor (Q) 53.92, 2. Dane Dillenback (GM) 56.04, 3. Ethan Langford (Q) 1:09.90.
100 Breaststroke: 1. Aidan Ford (Q) 1:06.54, 2. Jacob Sweeney (GM) 1:07.88, 3. Logan Oathout (GM) 1:16.94,
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Queensbury (Lamouree, Brown, Caimano, Bearor) 3:36.51, 2. Gloversville-Mayfield 3:43.63, 3. Queensbury 4:12.62
Records: Gloversville-Mayfield 4-5, Queensbury 4-3