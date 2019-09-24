Queensbury 68, Amsterdam 38
Home Team: Amsterdam
200 Medley Relay - 1. Queensbury (McCurry, Adeson, Leaver, Crowd) 2:28.10, 2. Queensbury 2:29.70.
200 Freestyle - 1. Azia Aldi (AMST) 2:34.83, 2. Lauren Linehan (QBY) 2:37.24, 3. Arabelle Barnaby-Wood (QBY) 2:38.08.
200 Individual Medley - 1. Susan Boczar (QBY) 2:55.13.
50 Freestyle - 1. Azia Aldi (AMST) 32.01, 2. Lily Mahoney (QBY) 36.38, 3. Grace Weiler (QBY) 37.90.
Diving - 1. Laura Dickerson (QBY) 135.55, 2. Sophia Choppa (QBY) 111.11.
100 Butterfly - 1. Lauren Linehan (QBY) 1:24.22, 2. Sophia Choppa (QBY) 111.11.
100 Freestyle - 1. Ferneidy Dotel (AMST) 1:07.81, 2. Ryan Tuomela (QBY) 1:19.64, 3. Nathaley Edwards (AMST) 1:33.81.
500 Freestyle - 1. Madison Leaver (QBY) 7:17.75.
200 Freestyle Relay - 1. Queensbury (Mahoney, Barnaby-Wood, Breen, Crowd) 2:22.85, 2. Amsterdam 2:38.02.
100 Backstroke - 1. Ferneidy Dotel (AMST) 1:25.39, 2. Nathaley Edwards (AMST) 1:52.98.
Records - Amsterdam 0-3, Queensbury 2-1.
