Queensbury 68, Amsterdam 38

Home Team: Amsterdam

200 Medley Relay - 1. Queensbury (McCurry, Adeson, Leaver, Crowd) 2:28.10, 2. Queensbury 2:29.70.

200 Freestyle - 1. Azia Aldi (AMST) 2:34.83, 2. Lauren Linehan (QBY) 2:37.24, 3. Arabelle Barnaby-Wood (QBY) 2:38.08.

200 Individual Medley - 1. Susan Boczar (QBY) 2:55.13.

50 Freestyle - 1. Azia Aldi (AMST) 32.01, 2. Lily Mahoney (QBY) 36.38, 3. Grace Weiler (QBY) 37.90.

Diving - 1. Laura Dickerson (QBY) 135.55, 2. Sophia Choppa (QBY) 111.11.

100 Butterfly - 1. Lauren Linehan (QBY) 1:24.22, 2. Sophia Choppa (QBY) 111.11.

100 Freestyle - 1. Ferneidy Dotel (AMST) 1:07.81, 2. Ryan Tuomela (QBY) 1:19.64, 3. Nathaley Edwards (AMST) 1:33.81.

500 Freestyle - 1. Madison Leaver (QBY) 7:17.75.

200 Freestyle Relay - 1. Queensbury (Mahoney, Barnaby-Wood, Breen, Crowd) 2:22.85, 2. Amsterdam 2:38.02.

100 Backstroke - 1. Ferneidy Dotel (AMST) 1:25.39, 2. Nathaley Edwards (AMST) 1:52.98.

Records - Amsterdam 0-3, Queensbury 2-1.

