ROUNDUP: Queensbury girls swimmers remain unbeaten

The Queensbury girls swim team remained unbeaten at 4-0 on Tuesday with an 83-74 Foothills Council victory over Hudson Falls-South Glens Falls.
Winning individual events for the Spartans were Marina Muldner in the 200-yard freestyle, Arabelle Barnaby-Wood in the 50 free, Nora Kennedy in the 100 butterfly and Sophia Roberts in the 100 free. Winning for HF-SGF were Isabelle Basile in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke, Carly Eldred in the 500 free, Annabelle Lindsey in diving and Erin Manning in the 100 breaststroke.
Also Tuesday, Glens Falls dropped an 87-77 loss to Gloversville-Mayfield, with Emma Canale (200 free and 100 back), Claire Seleen (200 IM), Kloe Russo (50 free) and Addison Gorton (100 free) winning individual events for the Indians.
QUEENSBURY 83, HUDSON FALLS-SOUTH HIGH 74
People are also reading…
Home Team: Hudson Falls-South Glens Falls
200 Medley Relay: 1. Queensbury (Bearor, Bovee, Stark, Johnson) 2:23.91, 2. Hudson Falls-SGF 2:27.12.
200 Freestyle: 1. Marina Muldner (Q) 2:17.85, 2. Sophia Roberts (Q) 2:19.02, 3. Carly Eldred (HF-SGF) 2:36.11.
200 Individual Medley: 1. Isabella Basile (HF-SGF) 2:33.66, 2. Mya Stark (Q) 2:35.78, 3. Alexis Knill (Q) 2:44.61.
50 Freestyle: 1. Arabelle Barnaby-Wood (Q) 29.84, 2. McKenna Bearor (Q) 32.07, 3. Kathryn Linehan (Q) 32.28.
Diving: 1. Annabelle Lindsay (HF-SGF) 190.20, 2. Juliette Demers (Q) 138.75.
100 Butterfly: 1. Nora Kennelly (Q) 1:32.69, 2. Juliette Demers (Q) 138.75.
100 Freestyle: 1. Sophia Roberts (Q) 1:02.97, 2. Susan Boczar (Q) 1:08.63, 3. Emma Albrecht (HF-SGF) 1:09.92.
500 Freestyle: 1. Carly Eldred (HF-SGF) 6:55.74, 2. Kathryn Linehan (Q) 6:59.56, 3. Arianna Crowd (Q) 7:21.29.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Queensbury (Johnson, Zheng, Roberts, Giumarra) 2:07.69, 2. Queensbury 2:08.30, 3. Hudson Falls-SGF 2:16.68.
100 Backstroke: 1. Isabella Basile (HF-SGF) 1:07.91, 2. Annabelle Lindsay (HF-SGF) 1:16.77, 3. Jaylin Hart (HF-SGF) 2:00.20.
100 Breaststroke: 1. Erin Manning (HF-SGF) 1:48.77, 2. Alivia Fish (HF-SGF) 1:54.54.
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Hudson Falls-SGF (Albrecht, Eldred, Lindsay, Basile) 4:39.10, 2. Hudson Falls-SGF 6:39.46.
Records: HF-SGF 0-3, Queensbury 4-0.
GLOVERSVILLE-MAYFIELD 87, GLENS FALLS 77
Home Team: Glens Falls
200 Medley Relay: 1. Glens Falls (Cygan, Russo, Canale, Gorton) 2:18.36, 2. Gloversville-Mayfield 2:38.47, 3. Gloversville-Mayfield 2:56.53.
200 Freestyle: 1. Emma Canale (GF) 2:23.61, 2. Finley Ebersole (G-M) 2:31.29, 3. Katherine Lieberth (GF) 2:33.99.
200 Individual Medley: 1. Claire Seleen (GF) 2:42.17, 2. Addison Gorton (GF) 2:51.71, 3. Abigail Seltzer (G-M) 3:00.95.
50 Freestyle: 1. Kloe Russo (GF) 29.28, 2. Claire Cygan (GF) 31.80, 3. Harlie VanNostrand (G-M) 33.36.
100 Butterfly: 1. Katana Gonzalez (G-M) 1:15.97, 2. Jenna Krawczeski (G-M) 1:25.16, 3. Abigail Seltzer (G-M) 1:28.46.
100 Freestyle: 1. Addison Gorton (GF) 1:06.04, 2. Allison Ebersole (G-M) 1:09.96, 3. Willow Conyne (G-M) 1:12.22.
500 Freestyle: 1. Claire Seleen (GF) 6:36.17, 2. Claire Cygan (GF) 7:22.10, 3. Caroline Lieberth (GF) 7:45.76.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Gloversville-Mayfield (Ebersole, Conyne, Seltzer, Ebersole) 2:04.33, 2. Gloversville-Mayfield 2:12.80, 3. Glens Falls 2:16.73.
100 Backstroke: 1. Emma Canale (GF) 1:13.08, 2. Allison Ebersole (G-M) 1:24.41, 3. Willow Conyne (G-M) 1:31.86.
100 Breaststroke: 1. Finley Ebersole (G-M) 1:26.92, 2. Joy Kalac (G-M) 1:35.47, 3. Kyrah Hope (G-M) 1:39.58.
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Glens Falls (Canale, Seleen, Gorton, Russo) 4:34.77, 2. Gloversville-Mayfield 4:51.39, 3. Glens Falls 5:22.74
Records: Glens Falls 1-3, Gloversville-Mayfield 2-1