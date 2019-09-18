{{featured_button_text}}

MOHONASEN-SCHALMONT 86, QUEENSBURY 84

Home Team: Queensbury, Tuesday

200 Medley Relay: 1. Queensbury (Bartlett, Giumarra, Little, Geczy) 2:01.52, 2. Mohonasen-Schalmont 2:07.17, 3. Queensbury 2:12.26.

200 Freestyle: 1. Mary Kate Conway (M-S) 1:59.04, 2. Anna Bearor (Q) 2:07.75, 3. Madeline Cox (Q) 2:20.59.

200 Individual Medley: 1. Amanda Jurgelon (M-S) 2:19.38, 2. Amaya DiGiovanni (M-S) 2:20.41, 3. Sarah Little (Q) 2:22.87.

50 Freestyle: 1. Marianna Santabarbara (M-S) 26.85, 2. Abigail Sellnow (M-S) 27.39, 3. Meghan Geczy (Q) 27.68.

100 Butterfly: 1. Mary Kate Conway (M-S) 59.04, 2. Anna Bearor (Q) 1:03.08, 3. Sarah Little (Q) 1:06.79.

100 Freestyle: 1. Amanda Jurgelon (M-S) 56.25, 2. Marianna Santabarbara (M-S) 59.69, 3. Meghan Geczy (Q) 1:01.43.

500 Freestyle: 1. Amaya DiGiovanni (M-S) 5:42.97, 2. Rachel Palmer (Q) 6:20.91, 3. Carys Bartlett (Q) 6:30.99.

200 Freestyle Relay: 1. M-S (Conway, Sellnow, Jurgelon, DiGiovanni) 1:45.80, 2. Queensbury 1:49.50, 3. Queensbury 1:57.00.

100 Backstroke: 1. Carys Bartlett (Q) 1:11.92, 2. Morghan Frodyma (M-S) 1:16.42, 3. Elliana Adeson (Q) 1:17.09.

100 Breaststroke: 1. Natalie Giumarra (Q) 1:14.53, 2. Genevieve Coutant (Q) 1:17.50, 3. Emma Sellnow (M-S) 1:20.69.

400 Freestyle Relay: 1. M-S (DiGiovanni, Santabarbara, Jurgelon, Conway) 3:53.22, 2. Queensbury 4:06.25, 3. M-S 4:36.11

Records: Queensbury 1-1 , Mohonasen-Schalmont 3-1

