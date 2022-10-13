ROUNDUP: Queensbury beat Glens Falls

QUEENSBURY 90, GLENS FALLS 69
Home Team: Glens Falls
200 Medley Relay — 1. Queensbury (Knill, Boczar, Durante, Linehan) 2:13.27; 2. Glens Falls 2:13.42; 3. Queensbury 2:13.58.
200 Freestyle — 1. Sophia Roberts (Q) 2:23.63; 2. Abigail Johnson (Q) 2:27.90; 3. Katherine Lieberth (GF) 2:33.20.
200 Individual Medley — 1. Kloe Russo (GF) 2:43.21; 2. Addison Gorton (GF) 2:51.09; 3. Riley Langford (Q) 2:56.80.
50 Freestyle — 1. Marina Muldner (Q) 27.74; 2. Mya Stark (Q) 28.64; 3. Ryan Tuomela (Q) 30.35.
100 Butterfly — 1. Skylar Durante (Q) 1:22.82; 2. Sophia Roberts (Q) 1:23.75; 3. Addison Gorton (GF) 1:24.74.
100 Freestyle — 1. (GF) 1:03.13; 2. Riley Langford (Q) 1:07.83; 3. Susan Boczar (Q) 1:10.97.
500 Freestyle — 1. Alexis Knill (Q) 6:21.15; 2. Kristin McDermott (Q) 6:21.20; 3. Claire Seleen (GF) 6:32.15.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Queensbury (Kennelly, Boczar, Robertson, Bearor) 2:00.00; 2. Queensbury 2:00.78; 3. Glens Falls 2:13.38.
100 Backstroke — 1. Mya Stark (Q) 1:10.89; 2. Emma Canale (GF) 1:12.83; 3. Emily Kenny (Q) 1:15.63.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Claire Seleen (GF) 1:29.59; 2. Katherine Lieberth (GF) 1:37.70.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Glens Falls (Russo, Gorton, Canale, Seleen) 4:36.54; 2. Glens Falls 5:05.63
Records — Queensbury 6-1; Glens Falls 2-4.
GLOVERSVILLE-MAYFIELD 96,
HUDSON FALLS-SGF 77
Home Team: Hudson Falls
200 Medley Relay — 1. Gloversville-Mayfield (Seltzer, Ebersole, Gonzalez, Smith) 2:22.63; 2. Hudson Falls-So Glens Falls 2:26.34; 3. Gloversville-Mayfield 2:40.07.
200 Freestyle — 1. Finley Ebersole (G-M) 2:37.00; 2. Emma Albrecht (HF) 2:38.54; 3. Carly Eldred (HF) 2:41.85.
200 Individual Medley — 1. Abigail Seltzer (G-M) 3:01.71; 2. Katana Gonzalez (G-M) 3:07.09; 3. Erin Manning (HF) 3:17.54.
50 Freestyle — 1. Isabel Smith (G-M) 32.42; 2. Harlie VanNoststrand (G-M) 32.98; 3. Lana Graves (HF) 33.07.
Diving — 1. Annabelle Lindsay (HF) 196.05; 2. Roza Spies (G-M) 146.10.
100 Butterfly - 1. Isabella Basile (HF) 1:10.58; 2. Katana Gonzalez (G-M) 1:17.43; 3. Jenna Krawczeski (G-M) 1:24.95.
100 Freestyle — 1. Allison Ebersole (G-M) 1:09.55; 2. Willow Conyne (G-M) 1:10.82; 3. Emma Albrecht (HF) 1:10.84.
500 Freestyle — 1. Carly Eldred (HF) 7:01.07; 2. Finley Ebersole (G-M) 7:09.79; 3. Alivia Fish (HF) 7:32.13.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Gloversville-Mayfield (Seltzer, Conyne, Ebersole, Ebersole) 2:05.98; 2. Hudson Falls-So Glens Falls 2:17.41; 3. Gloversville-Mayfield 2:26.30.
100 Backstroke — 1. Isabella Basile (HF) 1:09.12; 2. Annabelle Lindsay (HF) 1:16.45; 3. Abigail Seltzer (G-M) 1:28.28.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Joy Kalac (G-M) 1:28.51; 2. Kyrah Hope (G-M) 1:39.33; 3. Isabel Smith (G-M) 1:39.72.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Hudson Falls-So Glens Falls (Albrecht, Eldred, Lindsay, Basile) 4:44.46; 2. Hudson Falls-So Glens Falls 5:37.61
Records — Hudson Falls-S. Glens Falls 0-5, Gloversville-Mayfield 3-1.