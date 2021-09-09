ROUNDUP: QHS opens with swim win over Hudson Falls-SGF

Queensbury opened its girls swimming season with a solid victory over Hudson Falls-South Glens Falls.
QUEENSBURY 89,
HUDSON FALLS-SOUTH HIGH 59
Home Team: Queensbury
200 Medley Relay — 1. Queensbury (Barnaby-Wood, Leaver, Cox, Bearor) 2:13.44; 2. Queensbury 2:18.31; 3. Hudson Falls-So Glens Falls 2:24.37.
200 Freestyle — 1. Sadie Giumarra (Q) 2:16.64; 2. Rosa Lee Ray (HF) 2:26.87; 3. Marina Muldner (Q) 2:27.02.
200 Individual Medley — 1. Isabella Basile (HF) 2:43.21; 2. Nora Kennelly (Q) 3:12.19; 3. Alexa McCurry (Q) 3:13.63.
50 Freestyle — 1. Sadie Giumarra (Q) 27.77; 2. Alexis Knill (Q) 29.11; 3. Madeline Cox (Q) 29.54
100 Butterfly — 1. Anna Bearor (Q) 1:05.18; 2. Marina Muldner (Q) 1:16.20; 3. Lauren Linehan (Q) 1:23.19.
100 Freestyle — 1. Madeline Cox (Q) 1:05.78; 2. Reilley Brodt (Q) 1:05.85; 3. Sophia Roberts (Q) 1:05.91.
500 Freestyle — 1. Rosa Lee Ray (HF) 6:38.05; 2. Carys Bartlett (Q) 7:05.30; 3. Ryan Tuomela (Q) 7:07.96.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Queensbury (Roberts, Mahoney, Muldner, Giumarra) 2:04.88; 2. Queensbury 2:41.62; 3. Hudson Falls-So Glens Falls 2:50.31.
100 Backstroke — 1. Isabella Basile (HF) 1:13.34; 2. Annabelle Lindsay (HF) 1:21.17.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Kallie Norton (HF) 1:46.41.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Hudson Falls-So Glens Falls (Ray, Albrecht, Lindsay, Basile) 4:43.40; 2. Hudson Falls-So Glens Falls 5:38.91
Records — Queensbury 1-0, Hudson Falls-So. Glens Falls 0-1.
GLOVERSVILLE-MAYFIELD 81, GLENS FALLS 88
Home Team: Gloversville-Mayfield
200 Medley Relay — 1. Glens Falls (Seleen, Gallagher, Dobert, Canale) 2:17.58; 2. Gloversville-Mayfield 2:18.03; 3. Gloversville-Mayfield 2:34.79.
200 Freestyle — 1. Kailey Gayton (GF) 2:15.86; 2. Rowan Davidson (GF) 2:27.25; 3. Ahne VanAllen (G-M) 3:21.98.
200 Individual Medley — 1. Mariana Benvenuto (G-M) 2:35.05; 2. Sydney Yates (G-M) 2:53.14; 3. Emma Canale (GF) 2:55.89.
50 Freestyle — 1. Isabel Smith (G-M) 33.73; 2. Allison Ebersole (G-M) 34.10; 3. Kayley Platt (G-M) 34.18.
Diving — 1. Roza Spies (G-M) 90.55.
100 Butterfly — 1. Mariana Benvenuto (G-M) 1:08.17; 2. Lily Gallagher (GF) 1:20.80; 3. Abigail Seltzer (G-M) 1:24.85.
100 Freestyle — 1. Claire Seleen (GF) 1:05.37; 2. Finley Ebersole (G-M) 1:08.88; 3. Addison Gorton (GF) 1:09.16.
500 Freestyle — 1. Kailey Gayton (GF) 6:27.68; 2. Rowan Davidson (GF) 6:39.40; 3. Finley Ebersole (G-M) 7:37.94.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Gloversville-Mayfield (Yates, Ebersole, Seltzer, Benvenuto) 1:58.96; 2. Glens Falls 2:02.52; 3. Glens Falls 2:24.69.
100 Backstroke — 1. Claire Seleen (GF) 1:12.20; 2. Sydney Yates (G-M) 1:15.33; 3. Catriona Dobert (GF) 1:17.60.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Lily Gallagher (GF) 1:26.41; 2. Abigail Seltzer (G-M) 1:34.46; 3. Emma Canale (GF) 1:37.46.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Glens Falls (Davidson, Seleen, Dobert, Gayton) 4:35.33; 2. Glens Falls 5:52.11
Records — Gloversville-Mayfield 0-1, Glens Falls 1-0.