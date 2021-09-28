ROUNDUP: QHS bests Hudson Falls-SGF; Glens Falls also posts win

QUEENSBURY 92,
HUDSON FALLS-SOUTH HIGH 77
Home Team: Hudson Falls-So. Glens Falls
200 Medley Relay — 1. Queensbury (Crowd, Boczar, Cox, Linehan) 2:20.78; 2. Queensbury 2:23.18; 3. Queensbury 2:23.65.
200 Freestyle — 1. Isabella Basile (HuF) 2:21.96; 2. Alexis Knill (Q) 2:22.10; 3. Abigail Johnson (Q) 2:38.18.
200 IM — 1. Allie Johnston (Q) 2:33.55; 2. Reilley Brodt (Q) 2:47.62; 3. Marina Muldner (Q) 2:48.20.
50 Freestyle — 1. Rosa Lee Ray (HuF) 27.79; 2. Carys Bartlett (Q) 30.70; 3. Sophia Roberts (Q) 30.71.
Diving — 1. Annabelle Lindsay (HuF) 158.65; 2. Lola Leonard (HuF) 144.85; 3. Juliette Demers (Q) 127.45.
100 Butterfly — 1. Anna Bearor (Q) 1:05.61; 2. Sadie Giumarra (Q) 1:08.92; 3. Isabella Basile (HuF) 1:15.33.
100 Freestyle — 1. Alexa McCurry (Q) 1:10.38; 2. Emma Albrecht (HuF) 1:10.96; 3. Susan Boczar (Q) 1:11.25.
500 Freestyle — 1. Rosa Lee Ray (HuF) 6:18.45; 2. Alexis Knill (Q) 6:34.17; 3. Ryan Tuomela (Q) 6:51.54.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Hudson Falls-So. Glens Falls (Lindsay, Albrecht, Basile, Ray) 2:03.32; 2. Queensbury 2:10.45; 3. Queensbury 2:11.34.
100 Backstroke — 1. Anna Bearor (Q) 1:04.41; 2. Carys Bartlett (Q) 1:15.34; 3. Annabelle Lindsay (HuF) 1:17.08.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Kallie Norton (HuF) 1:45.69.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Hudson Falls-So. Glens Falls (Ray, Albrecht, Lindsay, Basile) 4:36.50; 2. Hudson Falls-So. Glens Falls 5:58.94.
Records — Hudson Falls-So. Glens Falls 0-3, Queensbury 3-1.
GLENS FALLS 90,
GLOVERSVILLE-MAYFIELD 71
Home Team: Glens Falls
200 Medley Relay — 1. Glens Falls (Seleen, Gallagher, Dobert, Canale) 2:15.30; 2. Gloversville-Mayfield 2:17.94; 3. Gloversville-Mayfield 2:43.47.
200 Freestyle — 1. Mariana Benvenuto (G-M) 2:18.51; 2. Emma Canale (GF) 2:22.00; 3. Catriona Dobert (GF) 2:41.64.
200 IM — 1. Kailey Gayton (GF) 2:38.60; 2. Addison Gorton (GF) 2:57.64; 3. Abigail Seltzer (G-M) 3:03.39.
50 Freestyle — 1. Claire Seleen (GF) 29.35; 2. Rowan Davidson (GF) 30.13; 3. Finley Ebersole (G-M) 30.35.
100 Butterfly — 1. Mariana Benvenuto (G-M) 1:08.33; 2. Lily Gallagher (GF) 1:18.51; 3. Katana Gonzalez (G-M) 1:36.72.
100 Freestyle — 1. Sydney Yates (G-M) 1:03.54; 2. Rowan Davidson (GF) 1:04.92; 3. Finley Ebersole (G-M) 1:06.69.
500 Freestyle — 1. Kailey Gayton (GF) 6:28.56; 2. Kyrah Hope (G-M) 8:48.16; 3. Ahne VanAllen (G-M) 9:47.26.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Glens Falls (Gallagher, Dobert, Davidson, Gayton) 2:00.58; 2. Gloversville-Mayfield 2:00.59; 3. Gloversville-Mayfield 2:19.11.
100 Backstroke — 1. Claire Seleen (GF) 1:11.08; 2. Sydney Yates (G-M) 1:16.53; 3. Catriona Dobert (GF) 1:18.56.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Lily Gallagher (GF) 1:27.26; 2. Emma Canale (GF) 1:29.96; 3. Abigail Seltzer (G-M) 1:33.05.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Glens Falls (Seleen, Canale, Davidson, Gayton) 4:24.72; 2. Gloversville-Mayfield 5:23.62; 3. Gloversville-Mayfield 5:38.51
Records — Glens Falls 3-2 , Gloversville-Mayfield 0-3.