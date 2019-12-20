Roundup: Hudson Falls-South High swims past Fonda-Johnstown

Hudson Falls-South Glens Falls 81,
Fonda-Johnstown 69
Home Team: Hudson Falls-South Glens Falls
200 Medley Relay: 1. Hudson Falls-South Glens Falls (Humphries, Willis, Harrington, Vasak) 2:03.67, 2. Fonda-Johnstown 2:09.57.
200 Freestyle: 1. Scott Brayton (HF-SGF) 2:42.76, 2. DJ Long (FJ) 2:44.35, 3. Peyton Bramer (FJ) 2:54.68.
200 Individual Medley: 1. Vincent Rizzo (FJ) 2:34.52, 2. Ethan Angus (FJ) 2:57.24, 3. Aidan Shaw (HF-SGF) 2:58.24.
50 Freestyle: 1. Avery Willis (HF-SGF) 25.43, 2. Jon Witzke (FJ) 28.95, 3. Avey Vasak (HF-SGF) 30.40.
100 Butterfly: 1. Aidan Shaw (HF-SGF) 1:41.06.
100 Freestyle: 1. Peyton Humphries (HF-SGF) 58.72, 2. Joe Bardin (HF-SGF) 1:07.06, 3. Ethan Angus (FJ) 1:15.02.
500 Freestyle: 1. Vincent Rizzo (FJ) 6:06.27, 2. Avey Vasak (HF-SGF) 6:56.20, 3. Nick Harrington (HF-SGF) 7:09.34.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Hudson Falls-South Glens Falls (Ramos, Brayton, Bardin, Shaw) 2:06.19, 2. Fonda-Johnstown 2:21.06.
100 Backstroke: 1. Peyton Humphries (HF-SGF) 1:08.99, 2. Jon Witzke (FJ) 1:19.59, 3. DJ Long (FJ) 1:23.49.
100 Breaststroke: 1. Avery Willis (HF-SGF) 1:13.26, 2. Keegan Elston (FJ) 1:25.89, 3. Joe Bardin (HF-SGF) 1:26.90.
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Fonda-Johnstown (Angus, Elston, Witzke, Rizzo) 4:35.36, 2. Fonda-Johnstown 5:52.91.
Records: Hudson Falls-SGF 1-2, Fonda-Johnstown 0-4.