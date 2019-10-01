{{featured_button_text}}
swimming girls

Glens Falls swimmers cheer on teammate Madison Maier during a girls swim meet at Queensbury.

 Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star

Hudson Falls-South Glens Falls 56,

Amsterdam 20

Home Team: Hudson Falls-South Glens Falls

200 Medley Relay - 1. Hudson Falls-So Glens Falls (Ray, Sherman, Richard, Holcomb) 2:34.60, 2. Hudson Falls-So Glens Falls 2:37.68.

200 Freestyle - 1. Rosa Ray (HF) 2:33.96.

200 Individual Medley - 1. Faith Holcomb (HF) 3:06.08.

50 Freestyle - 1. Ferneidy Dotel (AMST) 30.07, 2. Lea Richard (HF) 30.08, 3. Allison Demitraszek (AMST) 51.95.

Diving - 1. Mia Nassivera (HF) 141.35, 2. Annabelle Lindsay (HF) 139.05.

100 Freestyle - 1. Jana Bonesteel (HF) 1:09.21, 2. Allison Demitraszek (AMST) 2:01.35.

500 Freestyle - 1. Rosa Ray (HF) 7:01.51.

100 Backstroke - 1. Faith Holcomb (HF) 1:18.48, 2. Ferneidy Dotel (AMST) 1:20.37, 3. Nathaley Edwards (AMST) 1:53.04.

Records - Hudson Falls-SGF 1-3, Amsterdam 0-4.

