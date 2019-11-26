Mohonasen-Schalmont 86,
Hudson Falls-So Glens Falls 37
Home Team: Hudson Falls-South Glens Falls
200 Medley Relay —1. Mohonasen-Schalmont (Jordan, Jurgelon, Fusco, Krenav) 1:52.97, 2. Hudson Falls-South Glens Falls 1:56.93.
200 Freestyle —1. Lucas Gannon (M-S) 1:58.74, 2. Tim Jordan (M-S) 2:03.67, 3. Eric Walter (M-S) 2:12.19
200 Individual Medley — 1. Benedetto Fusco (M-S) 2:06.17, 2. Evan Krenav (M-S) 2:23.88, 3. Dimitri Bonesteel (HF-SGF) 2:28.25.
50 Freestyle — 1. Gavin Roman (M-S) 25.98, 2. Greg Collins (M-S) 26.07, 3. Avey Vasak (HF-SGF) 29.25.
100 Butterfly — 1. Benedetto Fusco (M-S) 56.82, 2. Eric Walter (M-S) 1:10.25, 3. Gavin Roman (M-S) 1:15.82.
100 Freestyle — 1. Michael Jurgelon (M-S) 55.66, 2. Avery Willis (HF-SGF) 57.07, 3. Evan Krenav (M-S) 1:00.28.
500 Freestyle — 1. Lucas Gannon (M-S) 5:16.72, 2. William Kruk (M-S) 6:27.01.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Mohonasen-Schalmont (Walter, Roman, Jurgelon, Collins) 1:46.02, 2. Hudson Falls-South Glens Falls 1:47.44, 3. Mohonasen-Schalmont 2:07.10.
100 Backstroke — 1. Peyton Humphries (HF-SGF) 1:15.05,
100 Breaststroke — 1. Avery Willis (HF-SGF) 1:19.67.
Records: Hudson Falls-So Glens Falls 0-1 , Mohonasen-Schalmont 1-0
