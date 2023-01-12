 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ROUNDUP: HF-SGF falls to Gloversville-Mayfield

GLOVERSVILLE-MAYFIELD 95,

HUDSON FALLS-SOUTH HIGH 59

Site: Hudson Falls

200 Medley Relay — 1. Gloversville-Mayfield (Carpenter, Oathout, Armstrong, Konakov) 1:58.62; 2. Hudson Falls-South High 2:11.98.

200 Freestyle — 1. Alex Payne (G-M) 1:59.22; 2. Lukas Oathout (G-M) 2:00.10; 3. Patrick George (G-M) 2:22.76.

200 Individual Medley — 1. Aidan Armstrong (G-M) 2:29.24; 2. Alexander Towne (G-M) 2:35.21; 3. Justin Krawczeski (G-M) 2:50.97.

50 Freestyle — 1. Liam McPhee (HuF) 25.46; 2. Matthew Konakov (G-M) 25.55; 3. Michael Carpenter (G-M) 26.00.

Diving — 1. Jeremiah Hughes (G-M) 241.60; 2. Richard Rosick (HuF) 166.15.

100 Butterfly — 1. Michael Carpenter (G-M) 1:05.13; 2. Connor Sweeney (G-M) 1:11.60; 3. Nick Harrington (HuF) 1:14.51.

100 Freestyle — 1. Logan Oathout (G-M) 56.54; 2. Liam McPhee (HuF) 1:01.34; 3. Alexander Towne (G-M) 1:02.14.

500 Freestyle — 1. Aidan Armstrong (G-M) 5:53.37; 2. Matthew Konakov (G-M) 6:02.43; 3. Derek Robbins (G-M) 7:04.51.

200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Gloversville-Mayfield (Hughes, Oathout, Towne, Payne) 1:45.01; 2. Gloversville-Mayfield 1:46.15; 3. Hudson Falls-South High 1:54.46.

100 Backstroke — 1. Dennis Bain (HuF) 1:19.69; 2. Brenden Harrington (HuF) 1:46.18.

100 Breaststroke — 1. Scott Brayton (HuF) 1:28.65.

400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Hudson Falls-South High (Ramos, Bain, Eldred, Brayton) 5:08.11

Records — Hudson Falls-South High 0-4 , Gloversville-Mayfield 4-0





