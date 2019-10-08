GLENS FALLS 108,
HUDSON FALLS-SGF 60
Home Team: Hudson Falls-South Glens Falls
200 Medley Relay: 1. Glens Falls (Gallagher, Maier, Dobert, Gohn) 2:22.91, 2. Glens Falls 2:25.81, 3. Glens Falls 2:30.17.
200 Freestyle: 1. Ella Wolfstich (GF) 2:14.64, 2. Kacie Wolfstich (GF) 2:24.44, 3. Reilly Cahill (HF-SGF) 2:34.69.
200 Individual Medley: 1. Caroline Shaver (GF) 2:52.76, 2. Faith Holcomb (HF-SGF) 2:59.76, 3. Brynn Mulligan (GF) 3:03.89.
50 Freestyle: 1. Rowan Davidson (GF) 29.36, 2. Lea Richard (HF-SGF) 29.89, 3. Reagan Rath (GF) 30.66.
Diving: 1. Mia Nassivera (HF-SGF) 107.05, 2. Annabelle Lindsay (HF-SGF) 99.60.
100 Butterfly: 1. Kailey Gayton (GF) 1:12.89, 2. Claire Seleen (GF) 1:19.67, 3. Cailin Harrington (GF) 1:21.32.
100 Freestyle: 1. Rowan Davidson (GF) 1:03.21, 2. Lily Gallagher (GF) 1:10.23, 3. Brynn Mulligan (GF) 1:13.30.
500 Freestyle: 1. Madison Maier (GF) 6:25.17, 2. Caroline Shaver (GF) 7:01.31, 3. Rosa Ray (HF) 7:11.93.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Glens Falls (Gayton, Gohn, Duerr, Murray) 2:00.29, 2. Hudson Falls-SGF 2:04.65, 3. Hudson Falls-SGF 2:32.35.
100 Backstroke: 1. Faith Holcomb (HF-SGF) 1:14.91, 2. Reagan Rath (GF) 1:14.92, 3. Annabelle Lindsay (HF) 1:22.10.
100 Breaststroke: 1. Grace Gohn (GF) 1:22.82, 2. Ella Wolfstich (GF) 1:29.45, 3. Emily Sherman (HF-SGF) 1:46.69.
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Glens Falls (Davidson, Murray, Gayton, Casertino) 4:44.25, 2. Hudson Falls-SGF 4:54.66
Records: Hudson Falls-South Glens Falls 1-5, Glens Falls 2-5.
QUEENSBURY 91, SHAKER 74
Home Team: Queensbury
200 Medley Relay: 1. Queensbury (Johnston, Giumarra, Bearor, Little) 1:59.19, 2. Shaker 2:00.95, 3. Queensbury 2:10.65.
200 Freestyle: 1. Carys Bartlett (Q) 2:19.76, 2. Eliza Lockwood (Q) 2:21.18, 3. Amber Crain (S) 2:21.20.
200 Individual Medley: 1. Lily DeBellis (S) 2:16.77, 2. Anna Bearor (Q) 2:18.43, 3. Genevieve Coutant (Q) 2:33.28.
50 Freestyle: 1. Lucy Catalano (S) 27.12, 2. Meghan Geczy (Q) 27.91, 3. Sadie Giumarra (Q) 28.48.
100 Butterfly: 1. Sarah Little (Q) 1:05.55, 2. Natalie Giumarra (Q) 1:08.75, 3. Lucy Catalano (S) 1:10.49.
100 Freestyle: 1. Meghan Geczy (Q) 1:01.37, 2. Sadie Giumarra (Q) 1:02.17, 3. Isabelle Rowley (S) 1:02.95.
500 Freestyle: 1. Rachel Palmer (Q) 6:14.08, 2. Eliza Lockwood (Q) 6:15.68, 3. Yifan Kao (S) 6:18.93.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Queensbury (Geczy, Felton, Giumarra, Johnston) 1:54.44, 2. Shaker 1:56.84, 3. Queensbury 1:57.92.
100 Backstroke: 1. Anna Bearor (Q) 1:03.77, 2. Lily DeBellis (S) 1:03.91, 3. Emily Felton (Q) 1:10.94.
100 Breaststroke: 1. Emily Yu (S) 1:12.35, 2. Liana Folmsbee (S) 1:19.56, 3. Isabelle Rowley (S) 1:23.73.
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Shaker (Crain, Catalano, Yu, DeBellis) 4:02.54, 2. Shaker 4:36.46, 3. Shaker 4:56.16.
Records: Queensbury 4-1, Shaker 1-6
