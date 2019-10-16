Glens Falls 92, Amsterdam 28
Home Team: Amsterdam (Tuesday)
200 Medley Relay - 1. Glens Falls (Kaiser, Mulligan, Palmer, Murray) 2:15.30.
200 Freestyle - 1. Ahva Heyman (GF) 2:20.84, 2. Madison Maier (GF) 2:23.75, 3. Ferneidy Dotel (AMST) 2:28.07.
200 Individual Medley - 1. Kailey Gayton (GF) 2:34.31, 2. Kiki Dobert (GF) 2:47.87.
50 Freestyle - 1. Lily Murray (GF) 28.43, 2. Adler Palmer (GF) 30.41, 3. Brynn Mulligan (GF) 40.43.
100 Butterfly - 1. Madison Maier (GF) 1:10.29.
100 Freestyle - 1. Kailey Gayton (GF) 1:01.65, 2. Azia Aldi (AMST) 1:10.95, 3. Allison Demitraszek (AMST) 1:46.16.
500 Freestyle - 1. Adler Palmer (GF) 7:11.03.
200 Freestyle Relay - 1. Glens Falls (Wolfstich, Maier, Duerr, Wolfstich) 1:58.58, 2. Amsterdam 2:48.69.
100 Backstroke - 1. Ella Wolfstich (GF) 1:09.58, 2. Ferneidy Dotel (AMST) 1:18.81, 3. Nathaley Edwards (AMST) 1:47.23.
100 Breaststroke - 1. Reagan Rath (GF) 1:18.74.
400 Freestyle Relay - 1. Glens Falls (Gohn, Maier, Shaver, Duerr) 4:41.74, 2. Glens Falls 4:51.00, 3. Amsterdam 6:07.53.
Records - Amsterdam 0-6, Glens Falls 3-5.
Fonda-Johnstown 90,
Hudson Falls-South Glens Falls 74
Home Team: Fonda-Johnstown (Tuesday)
200 Medley Relay - 1. Fonda-Johnstown (Norris, Fagan, Huckans, Grady) 2:23.13, 2. Hudson Falls-South Glens Falls 2:40.96, 3. Fonda-Johnstown 3:04.45.
200 Freestyle - 1. Abigail Rizzo (FJTN) 2:20.66, 2. Reilly Cahill (HF-SGF) 2:37.56, 3. Leah Loveday (HF-SGF) 2:46.88.
200 Individual Medley - 1. Julia Norris (FJTN) 2:51.40, 2. Faith Holcomb (HF-SGF) 3:04.83, 3. Jenna Weaver (FJTN) 3:09.60.
50 Freestyle - 1. Scout Huckans (FJTN) 28.55, 2. Angelina Atwood (FJTN) 29.70, 3. Rosa Ray (HF) 30.37.
Diving - 1. Annabelle Lindsay (HF-SGF) 145.70, 2. Mia Nassivera (HF-SGF) 139.20.
100 Butterfly - 1. Scout Huckans (FJTN) 1:12.15, 2. Calyer Fagan (FJTN) 1:55.88.
100 Freestyle - 1. Angelina Atwood (FJTN) 1:03.89, 2. Jana Bonesteel (HF-SGF) 1:07.18, 3. Emma VanGorder (FJTN) 1:10.22.
500 Freestyle - 1. Abigail Rizzo (FJTN) 6:26.24, 2. Rosa Ray (HF) 6:56.13, 3. Reilly Cahill (HF) 7:42.27.
200 Freestyle Relay - 1. Fonda-Johnstown (Weaver, VanGorder, Atwood, Rizzo) 2:02.88, 2. Hudson Falls-South Glens Falls 2:06.03, 3. Fonda-Johnstown 2:31.09.
100 Backstroke - 1. Julia Norris (FJTN) 1:16.98, 2. Faith Holcomb (HF) 1:22.15.
100 Breaststroke - 1. Emily Sherman (HF) 1:41.61; 2. Erin Manning (HF) 1:55.21;
400 Freestyle Relay - 1. Hudson Falls-So Glens Falls (Ray, Cahill, Holcomb, Bonesteel) 5:08.07.
Records - Fonda-Johnstown 3-4, Hudson Falls-So Glens Falls 1-6.
