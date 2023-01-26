ROUNDUP: Glens Falls swims past Mohonasen-Schalmont

The Glens Falls boys swimming team improved to 7-2 overall with a 100-69 victory over Mohonasen-Schalmont on Thursday.

Joe Flood won the 50- and 100-yard freestyle events for Glens Falls, and Carson Rath added a first place in the 100 backstroke.

The 200 and 400 medley relays of Rath, Flood and Julian Stedman — with Austin DeSabarais in the 200 and Tiernan Talbot in the 400 — also notched wins.

Hudson Falls-South Glens Falls dropped an 85-65 loss at Ravena. Richard Rosick won the diving competition for HF-SGF.

GLENS FALLS 100, MOHONASEN-SCHALMONT 69

Home Team: Glens Falls

200 Medley Relay: 1. Glens Falls (Rath, Stedman, DeSabarais, Flood) 1:48.94, 2. Mohonasen-Schalmont 1:53.89, 3. Glens Falls 2:08.79.

200 Freestyle: 1. Quinn Frodyma (M-S) 2:13.81, 2. Luke Stevens (GF) 2:14.38, 3. Tiernan Talbot (GF) 2:14.94.

200 Individual Medley: 1. Evan Krenav (M-S) 2:16.86, 2. Austin DeSabarais (GF) 2:28.49, 3. Brady Gross (GF) 2:46.67.

50 Freestyle: 1. Joe Flood (GF) 22.86, 2. Carson Rath (GF) 23.21, 3. Colin Schager (M-S) 23.52.

100 Butterfly: 1. Evan Krenav (M-S) 1:01.59, 2. Tiernan Talbot (GF) 1:03.33, 3. Julian Stedman (GF) 1:04.57.

100 Freestyle: 1. Joe Flood (GF) 50.90, 2. Quinn Frodyma (M-S) 58.17, 3. Henry Guillet (GF) 59.34.

500 Freestyle: 1. Charles Moran (M-S) 6:03.12, 2. Luke Stevens (GF) 6:17.85, 3. Aidan McTague (M-S) 7:13.82.

200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Mohonasen-Schalmont (Krenav, Moran, Schager, Frodyma) 1:40.41, 2. Glens Falls 1:42.05, 3. Mohonasen-Schalmont 1:57.08.

100 Backstroke: 1. Carson Rath (GF) 57.66, 2. Julian Stedman (GF) 1:03.28, 3. Austin DeSabarais (GF) 1:05.48.

100 Breaststroke: 1. Charles Moran (M-S) 1:14.54, 2. Jackson Menard (GF) 1:19.23, 3. Brady Gross (GF) 1:23.14.

400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Glens Falls (Stedman, Talbot, DeSabarais, Rath) 3:55.49, 2. Mohonasen-Schalmont 4:16.77, 3. Glens Falls 4:39.77.

Records: Glens Falls 7-2, Mohonasen-Schalmont 2-3.

RAVENA 85, HUDSON FALLS-SOUTH HIGH 65

Home Team: Ravena

200 Medley Relay: 1. Ravena (Rosen, Deyoe, Leto, Smith) 2:02.09.

200 Freestyle: 1. Justin Sulik (R) 2:06.86, 2. Niko Plakas (R) 2:17.11, 3. Nick Harrington (HF-SGF) 2:30.81.

200 Individual Medley: 1. Max Deyoe (R) 2:35.47, 2. Scott Brayton (HF-SGF) 3:03.39.

50 Freestyle: 1. Lex Leto (R) 25.86, 2. Liam McPhee (HF-SGF) 26.34, 3. Richard Rosick (HF-SGF) 29.26.

Diving: 1. Richard Rosick (HF-SGF) 181.85, 2. Aiden Boehme (R) 164.90, 3. Karson Munger (HF-SGF) 113.70.

100 Butterfly: 1. Sam Rosen (R) 1:11.94, 2. Nick Harrington (HF-SGF) 1:12.18, 3. Karson Munger (HF-SGF) 113.70.

100 Freestyle: 1. Justin Sulik (R) 57.09, 2. Liam McPhee (HF-SGF) 1:01.59, 3. Scott Brayton (HF-SGF) 1:11.34.

500 Freestyle: 1. Sam Rosen (R) 6:02.42, 2. Davian Eldred (HF-SGF) 7:48.65, 3. Owen Smith (R) 8:01.63.

200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk (Plakas, Leto, Deyoe, Sulik) 1:46.47, 2. Hudson Falls-SGF 1:56.48, 3. Hudson Falls-SGF 2:30.13.

100 Backstroke: 1. Niko Plakas (R) 1:13.53, 2. Max Deyoe (R) 1:15.73, 3. Dennis Bain (HF-SGF) 1:20.92.

100 Breaststroke: 1. Lex Leto (R) 1:20.18, 2. Brenden Harrington (HF-SGF) 1:33.46.

400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Hudson Falls-SGF (Harrington, Rosick, Brayton, McPhee) 4:33.88.

Records: Ravena 1-2, Hudson Falls-SGF 0-6.