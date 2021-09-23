ROUNDUP: Glens Falls swims past HF-SGF

Rowan Davidson and Emma Canale each won a pair of individual events Thursday as Glens Falls defeated Hudson Falls-South Glens Falls 82-66 in girls swimming.
Davidson won the 200-yard freestyle and the 500 freestyle, while Canale was first in the 50 free and the 100 free. Both swam on the Indians' winning 200 free relay, while Canale also won on the 200 medley relay.
GLENS FALLS 82, HUDSON FALLS-SGF 66
Home Team: Glens Falls
200 Medley Relay: 1. Glens Falls (Gorton, Canale, Dobert, Gayton) 2:18.75, 2. Hudson Falls-SGF 2:25.88.
200 Freestyle: 1. Rowan Davidson (GF) 2:22.83, 2. Claire Seleen (GF) 2:25.57, 3. Rosa Lee Ray (HF-SGF) 2:29.90.
200 Individual Medley: 1. Kailey Gayton (GF) 2:36.56, 2. Isabella Basile (HF-SGF) 2:45.26, 3. Catriona Dobert (GF) 2:58.43.
50 Freestyle: 1. Emma Canale (GF) 29.51, 2. Annabelle Lindsay (HF-SGF) 30.62, 3. Addison Gorton (GF) 32.14.
100 Butterfly: 1. Lily Gallagher (GF) 1:17.79, 2. Isabella Basile (HF-SGF) 1:18.44, 3. Catriona Dobert (GF) 1:24.04.
100 Freestyle: 1. Emma Canale (GF) 1:05.28, 2. Emma Albrecht (HF-SGF) 1:13.29, 3. Madelyn Lapan (HF-SGF) 1:19.38.
500 Freestyle: 1. Rowan Davidson (GF) 6:40.17, 2. Addison Gorton (GF) 7:22.79, 3. Erin Manning (HF-SGF) 8:14.03.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Glens Falls (Seleen, Canale, Gallagher, Davidson) 2:02.19, 2. Hudson Falls-SGF 2:25.56, 3. Glens Falls 2:27.49.
100 Backstroke: 1. Rosa Lee Ray (HF-SGF) 1:09.49, 2. Claire Seleen (GF) 1:12.63, 3. Kailey Gayton (GF) 1:15.32.
100 Breaststroke: 1. Kallie Norton (HF-SGF) 1:43.94.
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Hudson Falls-SGF (Basile, Albrecht, Lindsay, Ray) 4:42.84, 2. Hudson Falls-SGF 6:06.71.
Records: Glens Falls 2-2, Hudson Falls-South Glens Falls 0-2