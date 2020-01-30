Roundup: Glens Falls remains unbeaten

Glens Falls 102,
Hudson Falls-South Glens Falls 55
Home Team: Glens Falls
200 Medley Relay—1. Glens Falls (Hogan, Anselment, Fairchild, Putnam) 1:55.01, 2. Glens Falls 1:58.12, 3. Hudson Falls-So Glens Falls 2:05.61.
200 Freestyle—1. Joe Flood (GF) 2:11.05, 2. Ryan Rawson (GF) 2:14.56, 3. Dominic Barbone (GF) 2:15.28.
200 Individual Medley—1. Ryan Healy (GF) 2:43.40, 2. Parker Stafford (GF) 2:48.69, 3. Nick Harrington (HF) 2:52.09.
50 Freestyle—1. Greg Frandsen (GF) 24.33, 2. Neil Hogan (GF) 24.72, 3. Avery Willis (HF) 25.15.
100 Butterfly—1. Mitchell Skellie (GF) 1:04.16, 2. Nick Harrington (HF) 1:19.21, 3. Aidan Shaw (HF) 1:36.01.
100 Freestyle—1. Jack Bordeau (GF) 58.21, 2. Peyton Humphries (HF) 59.50, 3. Cyrus Guillet (GF) 1:00.89.
500 Freestyle—1. Andrew Fairchild (GF) 6:10.91, 2. Nolan Towers (GF) 6:13.64, 3. Avey Vasak (HF) 6:38.14.
200 Freestyle Relay—1. Glens Falls (Barbone, Bordeau, Barry, Dwyer) 1:47.11, 2. Hudson Falls-So Glens Falls 2:08.73.
100 Backstroke—1. Neil Hogan (GF) 1:05.73, 2. Peyton Humphries (HF) 1:11.71, 3. Alex Ramos (HF) 1:35.41.
100 Breaststroke—1. Julian Stedman (GF) 1:14.58, 2. Avery Willis (HF) 1:15.21, 3. Joe Bardin (HF) 1:23.17.
400 Freestyle Relay—1. Glens Falls (Skellie, Hogan, Barbone, Hunt) 3:49.74, 2. Hudson Falls-So Glens Falls 4:26.09, 3. Hudson Falls-So Glens Falls 5:03.29.
Records—Glens Falls 9-0, Hudson Falls-So Glens Falls 2-7.