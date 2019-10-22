GLENS FALLS 90,
GLOVERSVILLE-MAYFIELD 75
Home Team: Glens Falls
200 Medley Relay — 1. Glens Falls (Wolfstich, Heyman, Murray, Gayton) 2:08.41; 2. Gloversville-Mayfield 2:19.41; 3. Glens Falls 2:24.39.
200 Freestyle — 1. Lily Gallagher (GF) 2:28.89; 2. Grace Gohn (GF) 2:30.38; 3. Kiki Dobert (GF) 2:32.47.
200 Individual Medley — 1. Ella Wolfstich (GF) 2:36.17; 2. Cailin Harrington (GF) 2:52.42; 3. Sydney Yates (G-M) 2:55.77.
50 Freestyle — 1. Kailey Gayton (GF) 27.96; 2. Caroline Shaver (GF) 29.21; 3. Reagan Rath (GF) 29.56.
100 Butterfly — 1. Mariana Benvenuto (G-M) 1:04.22; 2. Cailin Harrington (GF) 1:20.03; 3. Abigail Seltzer (G-M) 1:23.55.
100 Freestyle — 1. Kacie Wolfstich (GF) 1:03.90; 2. Grace Gohn (GF) 1:08.25; 3. Miracle Conyne (G-M) 1:08.43.
500 Freestyle — 1. Lily Gallagher (GF) 6:45.13; 2. McKensey Biggie (G—M) 7:02.23; 3. Sydney Yates (G-M) 7:20.41.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Glens Falls (Harrington, Wolfstich, Dobert, Mulligan) 2:01.55; 2. Glens Falls 2:05.04; 3. Gloversville-Mayfield 2:09.54.
100 Backstroke — 1. Mariana Benvenuto (G-M) 1:10.18; 2. Madison Maier (GF) 1:12.62; 3. Kaylie Sturgess-Mansell (G-M) 1:25.55.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Brynn Mulligan (GF) 1:29.16; 2. Miracle Conyne (G-M) 1:31.42; 3. Isabell Embree (G-M) 1:34.52.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Gloversville-Mayfield (Benvenuto, Yates, Seltzer, Ebersole) 4:42.89; 2. Gloversville-Mayfield 4:59.03
Records — Glens Falls 5-5 , Gloversville-Mayfield 5-3
You have free articles remaining.
QUEENSBURY 87, FONDA-JOHNSTOWN 71
Home Team: Queensbury
200 Medley Relay — 1. Queensbury (Bartlett, Bearor, Giumarra, Mahoney) 2:13.36; 2. Queensbury 2:18.20; 3. Fonda-Johnstown 2:29.30.
200 Freestyle — 1. Madeline Cox (QBY) 2:22.07; 2. Reilley Brodt (QBY) 2:27.60; 3. Arabelle Barnaby-Wood (QBY) 2:30.90.
200 Individual Medley — 1. Scout Huckans (FoJo) 2:45.96; 2. Susan Boczar (QBY) 2:54.89; 3. Lauren Linehan (QBY) 2:56.09.
50 Freestyle — 1. Angelina Atwood (FoJo) 29.76; 2. Arabelle Barnaby-Wood (QBY) 30.07; 3. Eliza Lockwood (QBY) 30.09
100 Butterfly — 1. Meghan Geczy (QBY) 1:09.39; 2. Genevieve Coutant (QBY) 1:13.12; 3. Emily Felton (QBY) 1:15.71.
100 Freestyle — 1. Madeline Cox (QBY) 1:04.33; 2. Eliza Lockwood (QBY) 1:06.85; 3. Julia Norris (FoJo) 1:08.49.
500 Freestyle — 1. Natalie Giumarra (QBY) 6:38.22; 2. Alexa McCurry (QBY) 6:48.46; 3. Lauren Linehan (QBY) 6:59.48.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Queensbury (Comisky, Felton, Koudelka, Giumarra) 2:03.98; 2. Fonda—Johnstown 2:08.46; 3. Queensbury 2:08.50.
100 Backstroke — 1. Scout Huckans (FoJo) 1:11.56; 2. Lauren Braun (FoJo) 1:41.49; 3. Amanda Clifford (FoJo) 1:54.44.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Jenna Weaver (FoJo) 1:34.77; 2. Calyer Fagan (FoJo) 1:35.92; 3. Molly Kowalczyk (FoJo) 1:55.71.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Fonda-Johnstown (Atwood, Norris, Rizzo, Huckans) 4:37.57; 2. Fonda — Johnstown 5:32.89; 3. Fonda—Johnstown 5:47.74
Records — Queensbury 6-2 , Fonda-Johnstown 3-5
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.