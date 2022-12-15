ROUNDUP: Glens Falls moves to 2-0 with victory

Glens Falls won eight events in a Foothills Council boys swimming win over Hudson Falls-South High on Thursday.
GLENS FALLS 89, HUDSON FALLS-SGF 58
Home Team: Glens Falls
200 Medley Relay — 1. Glens Falls (Frandsen, Rath, Flood, Menard) 1:59.21; 2. Glens Falls 2:17.70.
200 Freestyle — 1. Brady Gross (GF) 2:28.94; 2. Scott Brayton (HF) 2:44.84; 3. Chris Haggerty (GF) 2:58.56.
200 Individual Medley — 1. Jackson Menard (GF) 2:31.39; 2. Nick Harrington (HF) 2:48.69; 3. Austin DeSabarais (GF) 3:03.39.
50 Freestyle — 1. Liam McPhee (HF) 26.06; 2. Ryan Healy (GF) 26.65; 3. Henry Guillet (GF) 26.85Diving Not Contested.
100 Butterfly — 1. Julian Stedman (GF) 1:06.62; 2. Nick Harrington (HF) 1:17.15; 3. Luke Stevens (GF) 1:21.89.
100 Freestyle — 1. Liam McPhee (HF) 58.97; 2. Jackson Menard (GF) 59.19; 3. Brady Gross (GF) 1:07.02.
500 Freestyle — 1. Patrick Collins (GF) 7:50.56; 2. Logan Wadsworth (GF) 8:20.21; 3. Dennis Bain (HF) 8:20.39.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Glens Falls (Guillet, Gross, Rath, Frankenfeld) 1:50.33; 2. Glens Falls 1:54.70; 3. Glens Falls 1:59.14.
100 Backstroke — 1. Julian Stedman (GF) 1:03.97; 2. Davian Eldred (HF) 1:29.40.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Ryan Healy (GF) 1:24.79; 2. Scott Brayton (HF) 1:26.06; 3. Dennis Bain (HF) 1:49.56
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Hudson Falls-So Glens Falls (Harrington, McPhee, Rosick, Brayton) 4:35.78; 2. Hudson Falls-So Glens Falls 6:01.44
Records — Glens Falls 2-0, Hudson Falls-South Glens Falls 0-1.