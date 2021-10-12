 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: Glens Falls edges Hudson Falls-SGF
agate

ROUNDUP: Glens Falls edges Hudson Falls-SGF

From the PREP ROUNDUP: All of Tuesday's high school sports stories, photos and game reports series
{{featured_button_text}}

Claire Seleen was among the double winners as Glens Falls won a Foothills swim meet against Hudson Falls-South Glens Falls, 88-78.

GLENS FALLS 88,

HUDSON FALLS-SOUTH HIGH 78

Home Team: Hudson Falls-So. Glens Falls

200 Medley Relay 1. Glens Falls (Seleen, Gallagher, Dobert, Canale) 2:19.03; 2. Hudson Falls-So Glens Falls 2:55.82.

200 Freestyle 1. Claire Seleen (GF) 2:23.66; 2. Emma Albrecht (HF) 2:36.11; 3. Caroline Lieberth (GF) 2:56.72.

200 IM 1. Kailey Gayton (GF) 2:37.39; 2. Isabella Basile (HF) 2:40.79; 3. Addison Gorton (GF) 3:08.45.

50 Freestyle — 1. Rosa Lee Ray (HFS) 28.31; 2. Rowan Davidson (GF) 29.67; 3. Catriona Dobert (GF) 31.32.

Diving 1. Annabelle Lindsay (HFS) 169.75; 2. Rebecca Hosler (GF) 169.00; 3. Lola Leonard (HFS) 148.00.

100 Butterfly 1. Catriona Dobert (GF) 1:22.79; 2. Lilly Gallagher (GF) 1:24.03; 3. Emma Canale (GF) 1:24.18.

100 Freestyle — 1. Emma Albrecht (HFS) 1:10.34; 2. Addison Gorton (GF) 1:10.47; 3. Kiley Trombley (GF) 1:13.25.

500 Freestyle 1. Rosa Lee Ray (HFS) 6:07.13; 2. Kailey Gayton (GF) 6:07.69; 3. Erin Manning (HFS) 8:14.87.

200 Freestyle Relay 1. Hudson Falls-So. Glens Falls (Basile, Lindsay, Albrecht, Ray) 2:01.87; 2. Glens Falls 2:02.53; 3. Glens Falls 2:24.47.

100 Backstroke 1. Claire Seleen (GF) 1:11.91; 2. Isabella Basile (HFS) 1:12.37; 3. Annabelle Lindsay (HFS) 1:17.45.

100 Breaststroke 1. Lilly Gallagher (GF) 1:28.90; 2. Rowan Davidson (GF) 1:35.28.

400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Hudson Falls-So. Glens Falls (Ray, Lindsay, Albrecht, Basile) 4:34.95; 2. Hudson Falls-So. Glens Falls 5:48.23

Records Hudson Falls-So. Glens Falls 0-5, Glens Falls 4-3.



